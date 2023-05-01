MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to pass a resolution changing how they pick up brush and large items.
The BMA discussed the resolution at its meeting on April 27.
According to the resolution, brush, leaves and grass clippings will be picked up daily for the first three weeks of every month. Brush pickup will start on the eastern side of town and continue down each street.
The last week of every month will be reserved for the pickup of large items by appointment only. Items available for pickup include household appliances, mattress and box springs, furniture and oversized cardboard boxes.
Anyone interested in having large items picked up can call Mount Carmel City Hall at (423) 357-7311. Residents will have to pay a $50 collection fee before receiving a pickup time.
Mount Carmel City Manager Emily Wood said the reason behind the resolution stems from an increase in curbside trash.
“With costs rising due to inflation, it is necessary for us to evaluate how items are collected and whether or not we are appropriately managing our time and resources allocated for waste pickup,” Wood said. “We are hoping these changes will encourage homeowners to break down boxes and utilize their trash receptacles for items that will fit. Scheduling pickups will not only cut back on unnecessary stops but also assist in allowing the homeowner more flexibility to control when they dispose of large items.”
The town will also pick up large items free of charge in April and October.
Anyone who disregards new regulations and continues to leave trash on the side of the road can receive a citation.
