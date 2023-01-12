MOUNT CARMEL — Mayor Pat Stillwell appointed residents to committees, but some believe it might have been done unfairly.
That was a major topic of discussion at the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s regular meeting on Dec. 15.
Soliciting Requests
Committee appointments were discussed at the November meeting, but the matter was tabled to give residents an opportunity to sign up for the committees.
“We asked the citizens in the month of November to email City Hall if they wanted to be on a committee,” said Alderman Jim Bare, “because we knew if they contacted the mayor, she would swear up and down that she didn’t get it. So that’s why we had it sent here.”
According to City Manager Emily Wood, three individuals expressed an interest in serving on a committee. Nathan Hawkins asked to join the Beer Board, and Cathrine Burroughs and Regina Perkins requested to be on the Public Outreach Committee.
At a Dec. 8 workshop, the BMA discussed the subject again, and Wood informed the group of the three people who had contacted the city.
When the subject was brought up, Stillwell said she didn’t have her list with her and also told Wood that they should have had those interested contact her because she is the one who appoints committee members.
The Meeting
At the Dec. 15 meeting, the list of new committee members was submitted, which included both Perkins and Hawkins but not Burroughs.
When the mayor was asked about this at the meeting, she said she had no recollection of being informed about Burroughs’ email and did not know that she had requested to be on a committee.
Stillwell said she hadn’t been contacted by Burroughs directly and hadn’t spoken to her about committees.
The only new addition to the Public Outreach Committee was the addition of Steven McClain, a former alderman, who, according to Stillwell, requested to join the panel months ago.
The BMA voted on the suggested committee members with only one change; Bare requested Alderman Jim Gilliam join the Beer Board instead of him. The resolution passed 5-2, with both Bare and Alderman John Gibson voting no.
Board and Citizen Comments
At the end of the meeting, the director of the Mount Carmel Senior Center, Sue Jarrett, spoke about the committee discussion.
“Whenever you have people in this community that’s willing to give up their time and energy to serve on communities, and it’s ignored, I don’t like that. I was at the last BMA meeting, and I wasn’t at the workshop, but I heard this same issue brought up, and it seems like if people don’t get away, it’s just like a pit bull with anything, that you just get a hold of it, and you shake it and shake it until you get what you want.”
Jarrett also brought up the issue of diversity on committees and asked Stillwell if she looked at the demographics when selecting committee members. When Stillwell said she did, Jarret replied, “Then you didn’t follow them correctly.”
Bare also spoke about the issue at the meeting’s conclusion.
“I’m with Sue. I’m disappointed with the way the committees are managed,” Bare said. “I think if a citizen’s asked to be on the committee that they should be considered. Regardless of if you personally spoke to them or not, you were notified of their wishes to be on the committee, and you ignored those. So to me, you’re ignoring the citizens of this town, which elected you. I’m here to represent all citizens of Mount Carmel, not just a selected few.”
When asked, Stillwell said she did not remember being told about Burroughs’ request and would have considered her if she had known.
Burroughs said she is sad about not being appointed and was looking forward to serving on a committee.