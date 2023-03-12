MOUNT CARMEL — The town of Mount Carmel has made many improvements throughout the city this year and plans to continue this with events, park updates and upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant.
In 2022, the town of Mount Carmel held several community events, including a fall festival, a nerf war, the 57th Santa run, its annual Christmas Parade and tree lighting and an Easter egg hunt. The fire department also sponsored a trunk or treat for Halloween.
City manager Emily Wood said the town is currently on track with its 2023 budget.
The town also made several main street and city hall improvements, including replacing and relocating the flag pole and cleaning and updating the landscaping. Wood said the town plans to continue making improvements throughout Mount Carmel.
One major project that was completed right around Christmas was the installation of new playground equipment at the city park. The new additions include equipment for children ages two to 12 years old.
The town also stuck to its 2019 commitment to purchase one piece of ADA equipment per year to make the park more inclusive. Some of the new ADA equipment includes accessible swings and harmony flowers. The town plans to hold a ribbon cutting for this equipment in March.
Also, in 2022, the Mount Carmel Library received a donation from Rep. Diana Harshbarger of educational books from the US Library of Congress.
The town plans to continue growing and moving forward in 2023 through improvement projects and community-wide events.
Some planned events include the second Easter egg hunt, an end-of-school nerf war, a movie in the park, a Fourth of July celebration and a fall festival.
The town has also applied for a TAP grant so that they can install a pedestrian trail on Main Street from City Hall towards Hardee’s.
The town is also finishing a park master plan and will start applying for grants in the spring to continue with park and main street improvements.
Mount Carmel will also make major wastewater treatment plant upgrades early in 2023 to maintain compliance. Also, in 2023, the town will make improvements to the plant’s lift station and install fencing.
Two new businesses opened in 2022: a Columbian restaurant, Los Pollitos and a Mexican restaurant, El Poblano.