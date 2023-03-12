MOUNT CARMEL — The town of Mount Carmel has made many improvements throughout the city this year and plans to continue this with events, park updates and upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant.

In 2022, the town of Mount Carmel held several community events, including a fall festival, a nerf war, the 57th Santa run, its annual Christmas Parade and tree lighting and an Easter egg hunt. The fire department also sponsored a trunk or treat for Halloween.

