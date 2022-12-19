MOUNT CARMEL — As Christmas draws closer, many families look forward to being together. One Mount Carmel couple is fighting the state of Tennessee to make that possible and to raise public awareness about their 10-month-old daughter’s rare condition.

When Quinnlee Mae Shriner was born on Feb. 1, she was considered a healthy baby who passed all her prenatal screenings, including a test for SMA, or spinal muscular atrophy.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video