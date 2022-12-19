MOUNT CARMEL — As Christmas draws closer, many families look forward to being together. One Mount Carmel couple is fighting the state of Tennessee to make that possible and to raise public awareness about their 10-month-old daughter’s rare condition.
When Quinnlee Mae Shriner was born on Feb. 1, she was considered a healthy baby who passed all her prenatal screenings, including a test for SMA, or spinal muscular atrophy.
When she was about 3 months old, her parents, Scott Shriner and Diamond Bowery, noticed that she couldn’t hold up her big toe. So they consulted their pediatrician, who assured them it wasn’t a big deal.
A month later, Quinnlee was unable to move her feet and then stopped moving her legs. Shriner said they knew something was wrong.
Again, the pediatrician dismissed the parents’ concerns. At 5 months, Quinnlee had developed a mass on her lungs, which the pediatrician explained as her chest being hyperplastic and assured the parents that it would go away with time.
Quinnlee was referred to a chiropractor for her muscle issues, then to a physical therapist, who referred her for genetic testing.
Quinnlee had two genetic tests. The first tested for 200 diseases and the second for 500. Both came back negative.
Shriner and Bowery requested the largest test available, which tests for 20,000 diseases and is performed through Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. It usually takes two to three months for the results unless the person tested is a Vanderbilt patient.
Then, on Sept. 29, Quinnlee was admitted to Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City for three respiratory conditions: RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), rhinovirus and bronchiolitis.
On Oct. 3, everything changed.
Shriner was on his way to work when he got a frantic call from his fiancée that made his mind go blank. Quinnlee wasn’t breathing.
Shriner immediately headed to the hospital.
“So I wasn’t a religious person at that point, but in that moment, as a dad, I had nothing else to do but to pray and ask for help,” Shriner said. “That’s one thing that dads don’t do is ask for help, but at that moment, I needed it.
“I just remember sitting at the red light before I ran, praying for God not to take my daughter away. ... I was like, ‘If you give her back to me, I’ll make sure to follow in your footsteps.’ I try to share this story as much as I can because somebody gave my daughter back to me, and I’m forever thankful for that.”
When Shriner made it to the hospital 12 minutes later, Quinnlee was breathing again.
Doctors believe that Quinnlee stopped breathing because she wasn’t strong enough to cough up a buildup of mucus, which caused her to start choking.
Quinnlee was intubated, and the tube was removed a week later. After 24 hours, however, it had to be reinserted.
On Oct. 13, she was transferred to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville. Within a few days, Shriner and Bowery had the results of Quinnlee’s genetic testing.
“The doctor came and told us that she had spinal muscular atrophy with respiratory distress, which is SMARD,” Shriner said. “And I was like, ‘So what does that mean?’ They were like, ‘We don’t know.’ The No. 1 hospital in Tennessee had no idea what SMARD is.”
Since then, Shriner, Bowery and the Vanderbilt doctors have learned more about the disease.
According to Dr. Michael Wolf, who works in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, there have been only 60 reported cases of SMARD since 2015.
Wolf explained that SMARD is a genetic mutation that causes degeneration of the nerves in the spinal cord that control the movement of muscles involved in breathing. Most commonly, SMARD first affects the diaphragm.
SMARD usually presents in young children and infants. Unfortunately, there is no cure.
Shriner learned that many people confuse SMARD with SMA, but Wolf said the two are different.
“The medical difference between SMARD and SMA is that SMARD is a mutation causing different types of degeneration in the nerve cells,” Wolf said. “Because it was first described as causing muscular weakness and degeneration of nerve cells, SMARD was categorized under the same umbrella as SMA. However, it was only with the use of more advanced genetic techniques that we’re able to better understand SMARD to be its own specific subtype of the disease.”
Wolf said the disease is often fatal in children.
According to Shriner, Quinnlee has a 90% chance of dying before her first birthday.
Shriner said Quinnlee is healthy enough to be discharged but can’t be because she relies on treatment three times daily from a cuirass machine, which helps her breathe and clears up any mucus.
The device is similar to a modern-day iron lung.
Unfortunately, state law prohibits her from getting a machine, which a company sells out of Buffalo, New York, because it isn’t licensed to sell to individuals in Tennessee.
On Dec. 15, the state Health Facilities Commission Board voted unanimously to grant the manufacturer a conditional license, but it requires the company find a physical address in Tennessee within 30 days.
Shriner said the family is unsure if they will have to wait another 30 more days to bring Quinnlee home, which he said would be special to him and his 6-year-old son.
“Me and my son are staying in the downstairs of our house because I’m petrified to go upstairs,” Shriner said. “Because that’s where her room is, that’s where we hung out, that’s where we played, and I don’t want to go up there without her. So the most I do is go up to cook dinner, and I come back downstairs. That’s all we do. Once she comes back, it’ll finally feel like home again.”
Shriner said he believes SMARD is more common than people may think.
“My goal is to share awareness to make sure that parents don’t have to have a dramatic event happen in order for them to know about this type of disease,” Shriner said.
He said infant deaths are often associated with SIDS, sudden infant death syndrome, but there may be other causes that require genetic testing to find.
“But I’m hoping that this spread of awareness will share the way to test for not only SMA but test for the rare variant of SMA,” said Shriner.
Shriner said parents should educate themselves on conditions like SMARD.
“My main message is to get her story out and make sure that when parents have a feeling that something’s wrong, to trust your gut,” Shriner said.
Shriner said it is hard as a father to feel so helpless.
“As a dad, your kid’s health is your No. 1 priority, and with this disease that I know is uncurable, it’s hard as a father to know there’s nothing that you can do for your kid and that one day, you’re going to bury your child, and you have to be all right with that,” Shriner said.
Shiner said Quinnlee is a happy, smiling baby, and her family just wants to bring her home and make as many memories as they can in the time that they have.
Anyone interested in helping the family financially can visit Quinnlee’s GoFundMe page. To learn more about SMARD, visit smashsmard.org.