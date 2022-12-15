A total of 48 Mount Carmel Elementary School students attended the Wildcat Writing Club on Wednesday. They wrote about ‘What is your favorite thing about Christmas?’ and ‘What does Christmas mean to you?’
A total of 48 Mount Carmel Elementary School students attended the Wildcat Writing Club on Wednesday. They wrote about ‘What is your favorite thing about Christmas?’ and ‘What does Christmas mean to you?’
Contributed
Mount Carmel Elementary School Principal Amy Glass works with some of her students who show up early to school to take part in the Wildcat Writing Club.
Contributed
A few snowmen at the Wildcat Writing Club pose with Mrs. Short during club activities. At right, one of the club members celebrates being published in the Kingsport Times News WriteOn! section.
MOUNT CARMEL — Every Wednesday, pupils at Mount Carmel Elementary School in grades 1-4 come to school 45 minutes early to write as part of the Wildcat Writing Club.
In the club, kids complete creative writing prompts and celebrate being published in the Times News WriteOn! section, which is part of the papers Newspapers in Education program.
MCES Principal Amy Glass said before the start of the club, students loathed writing, but now they enjoy doing it in their free time.
At the last writing club before Christmas break, students chose from two Christmas-related writing prompts:
What is your favorite thing about Christmas?
What does Christmas mean to you?
A total of 48 students attended the Wildcat Writing Club on Wednesday.
Many students talked about similar things. Several said their favorite part of Christmas was spending time with family, opening presents, decorating the tree, celebrating the birth of Jesus and playing in the snow.
Fourth-grader Madi Yount said, “Christmas means that I get to spend time with my family, and I get to visit with family I don’t really get to see. We get to celebrate the birth of Jesus and when God rose for us.”
Second-grader Sophie Parker said when she thinks of Christmas, she thinks about family, friends, food, kindness and animals.
Another second-grader, Brooklyn Altman, said Christmas is about more than just presents.
“My favorite thing about Christmas is to hang out with my family,” Altman stated. “Christmas is not all about presents. It’s all about hanging out with your family. That’s why I love Christmas.”
Third-grader Camden Greer said, “Christmas is a holiday of giving, but I think Christmas is about joy and cheer. It gives you a great feeling in your body when you receive a gift. That’s why I love Christmas.”
Another student, secondnd-grader Lily Rush, said one of her favorite things about Christmas is seeing what her Elf on the Shelf is up to.
“My favorite thing about Christmas is the snow and the elf that comes every year,” Lily stated. “The fun part is that you don’t know where they are going to hide. It is so fun! Who knows, they might hide in your room or in the closet. Elves are so fun!”
Second-grader Lola Rush said Christmas is about friendship.
“My favorite thing about Christmas is spending time with my family and friends,” Lola stated. “I get to eat the big feast and also get to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Christmas is also about friendship too.
That’s one of my favorite things. I think Christmas is the best.”
One third-grader, Charlotte Polk, said she enjoys opening gifts with her family.
“My favorite thing about Christmas is to sit together as a family and open presents,” Polk stated. “I also love to open stockings. I love to see what I got. I love Christmas and opening presents!”
Fourth-grader Kasin Nichols said his favorite thing about Christmas is watching movies like “Christmas Vacation.”
Second-grader Jase Hammonds said, “My favorite thing about Christmas is the food. My mamaw always cooks on Christmas. I love all the food.”