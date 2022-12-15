MOUNT CARMEL– The Mount Carmel Elementary School Wildcat Writing Club answered Christmas writing prompts at its last meeting.
The students answered one of two Christmas themed creative writing prompts:
- What is your favorite thing about Christmas?
- What does Christmas mean to you?
Below are their answers:
My favorite thing is having time with my family. Kaylee Graham, 2nd Grade
What Christmas means to me is spending time with your family and friends and celebrating God. Blakeleigh Tupper, 2nd Grade
I like hot cocoa and I love opening presents. I like Christmas. Christmas is love. Hadley Williams, 2nd Grade
My favorite thing about Christmas is spending time with family and friends. Another is the gifts like a toy plane. The last thing is the food we get to eat. Cooper Benton, 2nd Grade
What I like about Christmas is spending time with my family. I like eating with my family and making cookies with my family. I like getting a Christmas tree and decorating my Christmas tree. Joshua Dimas, 2nd Grade
My favorite thing about Christmas is you get to be with your family and you get to open presents. You get to eat some good food and I get to play with my dog and she is wild. Ayla Hensley, 4th Grade
My favorite thing about Christmas is you get to open presents and spend time with friends and family. The reason I like to do these is because you get closer with your family and friends. I also like opening presents. I really like Christmas. Brooklyn Tupper, 4th Grade
My favorite thing about Christmas is you get to see everybody, and you get to give presents and you get to get presents. Then, what I like to do before the day of Crhistmas is to make Goofballs! Harper Shaffer, 4th Grade
Christmas means that I get to spend time with my family and I get to visit with family I don’t really get to see. We get to celebrate the birth of Jesus and when God rose for us. Madi Yount, 4th Grade
My favorite thing is snow and because you can make a snowman and presents. You have a very Merry Christmas. Ava Calhoun, 1st Grade
When I think about Christmas, I think about family and friends. I think about food and kindness and animals. Sophie Parker, 2nd Grade
My favorite thing about Christmas is going to the North Pole. My favorite is my snow and I love sledding. Parker King, 1st Grade
I just can’t wait until it is Christmas because I can build a snowman. After December it is snowing and Christmas is so fun. I love Christmas. It is so fun because we get presents. We get a lot of stuff. I love Christmas. Claire Greer , 1st Grade
My favorite part of Christmas is family. I like to spend time with them. It means I will give someone a gift and give them food. I will get to go out and look at the lights. Layten Hamlin, 4th Grade
My favorite thing about Christmas is to hang out with my family. Christmas is not all about presents. It’s all about hanging out with your family. That’s why I love Christmas. Brooklyn Altman, 2nd Grade
I love Christmas because I get to spend time with my family and I get gifts. It’s my favorite time of year and we always have a bunch of food.
My favorite thing about Christmas is having elves and presents. Santa is my favorite part. Christmas is one of my most favorites! Brylie Roberson, 3rd Grade
My favorite thing about Christmas is presents because the possibilities are endless in what it could be in the gifts. I’m very grateful for my family being there at Christmas. Samantha Cappetto, 3rd Grade
What Christmas means to me is… I love to spend time with family and friends (and maybe besties) . I really love them! My favorite thing is family! Sophia Grindstaff, 2nd Grade
My favorite thing about Christmas is that I get to spend with my family and friends. The second thing that I love about Christmas is that Santa and my Elf come to see me. In conclusion, I love Christmas! Izzy Morey, 4th Grade
What Christmas means to me is… You get to see your family, open presents, the elf, you can play in the snow, and you can go shopping for presents for your kids. That is what Christmas means to me. Faithlyn Morris, 2nd Grade
My favorite thing to do on Christmas is open presents, celebrate God’s birthday, and make snow angels. These are some of my favorite things to do on Christmas. Adam Morris, 4th Grade
I like presents, hot cocoa, cookies, and songs. Lilith Denton, 2nd Grade
I like to open presents, eat cookies, drink hot cocoa, play with my presents, and go home to play with them more. Savannah Williams, 2nd Grade
Christmas is a holiday of giving, but I think Christmas is about joy and cheer. It gives you a great feeling in your body when you receive a gift. That’s why I love Christmas. Camden Greer, 3rd Grade
I like to spend time with my family at home because it has presents. Ho ho ho! Emma Jennings, 1st Grade.
My favorite thing about Christmas is the snow and the elf that comes every year. The fun part is that you don’t know where they are going to hide. It is so fun! Who knows they might hide in your room or in the closet. Elves are so fun! Lily Rush, 2nd Grade
My favorite thing about Christmas is that Jesus was born. Next, I love to see my family. Finally, I love seeing old friends in my old neighborhood. That is why I love Christmas time. Lily Jones, 4th Grade
What Christmas means to me is joy, happiness, and being cheerful! Victor Leal, 3rd Grade
My favorite thing about Christmas is spending time with my family and friends. I get to eat the big feast and also get to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Christmas is also about friendship too. That’s one of my favorite things. I think Christmas is the best. Christmas is a really fun holiday. You get to open presents with your family and decorate the tree with family. Also, I love seeing the elves on December the first and wearing Christmas clothes and decorating cookies. My favorite cookies to decorate are ginger snaps. They are spicy and good. But the best part is spending time with family. Lola Rush, 2nd Grade
My favorite thing about Christmas is to sit together as a family and open presents. I also love to open stockings. I love to see what I got. I love Christmas and opening presents! I love setting out cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer! I love Christmas!! Charlotte Polk, 3rd Grade
My favorite thing about Christmas is spending time with family and friends. I also like decorating my Christmas tree. But my most favorite thing about Christmas is opening gifts and wrapping gifts! Eden Boyd, 2nd Grade
My favorite thing about Christmas is that we can decorate trees. I like to spend time with my family and friends. I like to watch tv shows and eat popcorn. Hadley Nichols, 2nd Grade
My favorite thing is first, that Jesus Christ was born. Second, I want presents. Third, I want to be with my family! Lelia Barnett, 4th Grade
My favorite thing about Christmas is watching Christmas movies, like Christmas vacation! I like opening Christmas presents. Finally, I like worshiping God. Kasin Nichols, 4th Grade
My favorite thing about Christmas is the food. My mamaw always cooks on Christmas. I love all the food. What’s your favorite thing about Christmas? Jase Hammonds, 2nd Grade
My favorite thing about Christmas is family and presents. What’s your favorite thing about Christmas? Caleb Head, 2nd Grade
Christmas means giving and caring! Jackson Head, 3rd Grade