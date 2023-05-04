210 Maple Street

210 Maple Street

 TESSA WORLEY tworley@sixriversmedia.com

MOUNT CARMEL — Leaders of the Town of Mount Carmel have voted to demolish a house the munciipality owns after discussing the future of a property it owns near the city park.

The vote to tear down the house came after a motion failed to sell the structure for less than the town paid to buy it.

