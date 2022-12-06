MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Alderman has received a copy of the first draft of a park and recreation master plan, which includes all the improvements they could make to the city park and stage/Main Street area.
The plan was presented before the BMA’s meeting on Nov. 17 by Brian Hill, who is with Community Development Partners, the company that developed the plan.
Mount Carmel decided to get a master plan developed because it is now a state requirement for parks and recreation grant funding.
In the plan’s development, Community Development Partners conducted community surveys to determine how the park is currently used and what additions the community wants to see.
The survey found that of the park’s amenities, which include a picnic pavilion, playgrounds, ball fields, basketball courts, veterans memorial and disc golf course, most of the survey participants said they never use them.
A total of 53% of survey participants said the park was somewhat accessible to all ages. However, participants said accessibility could be improved by adding more pathways and ramps, improving maintenance and adding more accessible activities.
The survey also asked how parks and recreation should impact the community. Again, participants gave a variety of answers, including access to enjoy nature [69%], improve quality of life [61%], improve mental and physical health [58%] and fun for participants [54%].
Based on the survey results, the plan suggested additions to the city park and Main Street. In total, the plan suggested two high-priority improvements and 14 low-priority improvements for the park and eight low-priority improvements to Main Street.
The plan estimated the cost of all the suggested park improvements at $4,016,738. The improvements included updating the restrooms, installing an open-air basketball court shelter, adding pollinator gardens, installing historical signage and regrading, widening and repaving trails throughout the park.
The plan also estimated the cost for the Main Street improvements, which would be $229,825. These improvements included additional benches, historical signage, period lighting and collapsible bleachers and seating.
The plan also included the trail Mount Carmel is looking to add and potentially connect to the Kingsport Greenbelt.
The plan also suggested grant options for funding these proposed additions.
Mount Carmel City Manager Emily Wood said the BMA plans to vote on the final draft of the master plan by January 2023.