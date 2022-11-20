featured Mount Carmel BMA approves Christmas bonuses for employees By TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Nov 20, 2022 10 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Mount Carmel BMA TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net The Mount Carmel BMA unanimously approved a $250 bonus for full-time city employees and a $100 bonus for part-time city employees. The bonuses will be distributed two weeks before Christmas. TESSA WORLEY/Kingsport Times News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Alderman approved Christmas bonuses for town employees.The BMA discussed the resolution related to Christmas bonuses at its meeting on Nov. 17.The town unanimously approved a $250 bonus for full-time employees and a $100 for part-time employees.The town also agreed to pay the employment taxes on the bonuses, so employees received the full amount.The bonuses will be distributed to the town of Mount Carmel employees two weeks before Christmas.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bonus Employee Christmas Work Town Mount Carmel Board Of Mayor And Alderman Amount Week Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR