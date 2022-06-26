Name: Vanessa Wynn
Age: 50
Education: MBA
Title: COO
Company: Lee Bank
What do you do? Because we are a small bank, many of our employees — myself included — have multiple responsibilities. I work with the operations side of the bank, directing all four of our branches in operations related matters. I am also corporate secretary; compliance officer; and back-up the investment officer in her absence.
What do you think are the keys to success? Being successful requires a willingness to learn. You must be teachable and realize that the pathway to success will bring a plethora of failures which should be used to learn and grow. Success also requires a strong work ethic, dependability, and integrity, and the ability to both give and receive grace.
Name some of your key successes: Success is a hard attribute to measure. Being a mother is my greatest accomplishment. My children have always been my world. In the workplace, my successes are partially because of me, but mostly because other people saw something in me that I did not and blessed me with the opportunity to learn and grow. I am forever grateful for those people.
Who were your mentors? I am so thankful for the people who have surrounded me through the years — Lee Laningham, our Board Chairman and President; Lewis Oatts, past President/CEO; Robert Coffey, CEO; Deb Pendleton, past CFO; Laura Arney and Ronnie Crabtree, past SVPs; Robert Wells, SVP; our Board members, my co-workers. They have all impacted my life and career in a positive way. They have been willing to share their wisdom regarding our Bank and the banking industry as a whole, fostering growth of my knowledge. My parents and family taught me faith, trustworthiness, integrity, and accountability, all of which have impacted my career in a positive way. My children have taught me patience, time-management, and the ability to multi-task — traits which also transition to the workplace.
Can you name a turning point in your career? Several years ago, my friend, Jennifer, wanted to go back to school to complete her Bachelor’s Degree and asked if I would do it with her. I researched and told her I would. She and I finished the program and I went on to complete my MBA. She and my family’s prayers and encouragement helped me to do something I thought I would never do.
Who are your family members? Husband: Martin Wynn; Children: Kayla and Robert Roundy; Daniel & Noelani Dockery; Ethan Wynn; Joshua Dockery; and Jared Wynn; Grandchildren: Adelyn & Ezeliel Roundy and Ezra Dockery; Parents: Bradley & Juanita Bowen
What management books would you recommend? Roxanne Emmerich’’s “Thank God It’s Monday.” My favorite quote from the book is “People who step up to the plate, who see an opportunity to make an impact and seize it are infinitely promotable and endlessly valuable.” I suppose I strive to be that person — I want to bring something to the table that is valuable to my employer and to those around me.
Do you read any national business publications? I keep up with rates and economic projections through the Wall Street Journal; bank industry related journals help keep me apprised of industry hot-topics; and FDIC, OCC, and CFPB notices to keep me “in-the-know” regarding regulatory changes. There is a lot of information available if only I had time to read and internalize it all...
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager? If I had to choose one, it would be: Be teachable. Even if you believe you know it all, I guarantee you, you do not. I think life itself is a learning process and there are ALWAYS things to learn.
Is there anything else you would like to add?
1. Do not focus on the big picture and get overwhelmed by the massiveness of what needs to be accomplished. Tackle one task at a time and let those baby steps accumulate until you accomplish larger tasks/goals.
2. Ask all the questions and always keep learning. My high school government teacher, Ms. Rasnic, always told us there was no such thing as a stupid question and 30+ years later, I still believe that to be true. If you do not know something and you need or want to know, ask the question.
3. Be humble and show humility to others. Never let arrogance have a place.
4. Take criticism and failures as a stepping stone to a better you.