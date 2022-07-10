Name: Neal Osborne
Age: 34
Education: Virginia Highlands Community College, John S. Battle High School
Title: Vice mayor
Company: City of Bristol Virginia
What do you do? In my capacity as an elected official, I work every day to meet the needs of my constituents. I coordinate with our department heads to make sure city services run smoothly, and I keep a laser focus on making sure the city lives within its means and adheres to principles of fiscal responsibility.
What do you think are the keys to success? You need to set a goal and plan a path to get there. Often, you’ll hit roadblocks, so you need to be prepared to adapt to the challenge and find an alternate plan. If something is worth doing, it’s seldom easy.
Name some of your key successes: During my time as mayor, I spearheaded the effort to win General Assembly approval for casino gaming in Virginia. Shortly, Bristol will become the first city in the commonwealth with a casino, which will lead to increased tax revenues and thousands of jobs throughout our region. During the early days of the COVID pandemic, I met with multiple businesses and was able to help keep them afloat, minimizing the economic impact on our city.
Who were your mentors? First and foremost, my dad, Frank Osborne. He previously owned several GM car lots in the Ohio and Indiana region, and he taught me the value of sticking to your plan for growth and success, and that your word is only as good as your actions. Professionally, I have gleaned so much valuable information and advice from Jim Steele, one of our former mayors. Mr. Steele has a finger on the pulse of the city’s needs like no other and his knowledge has been invaluable.
Can you name a turning point in your career? In mid 2019, as a fairly new councilman, I made the decision to seek the office of mayor. The sitting mayor had lost the confidence of a majority of the council, and I felt I may be better suited to change the tone. It came as a shock to most people that I was chosen, but it placed me in a position to present a more positive picture of all the progress Bristol had made, and set us up for future growth.
Who are your family members? I have one daughter, Scarlett, who is almost 12 years old.
What management books would you recommend? While not a management book specifically, “Decision Points” by President George W. Bush gives an inside perspective on making some of the toughest and most consequential decisions a leader has had to make.
Do you read any national business publications? I regularly read Forbes magazine, but I obtain most of my economic and business-related news from online sources like CNBC and Fox Business.
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager? When starting out in a role where you manage people, it’s incredibly important to remember that at the end of the day, anyone who serves under you is a person with their own life, their own struggles, their own concerns. The happier an employee is, the more effort they’re going to put in. Recognition of success is paramount, as is understanding of the root cause of why they may be underperforming.
Is there anything else you would like to add? Serving in a leadership/management role in a municipality requires a delicate balancing act. It’s so important to hear and respond to the concerns of your constituents, but it’s also very important to listen to the concerns of your employees. A city could run without elected officials, but ... not without the guy mowing the grass at the parks or the lady driving the city bus.
