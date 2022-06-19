Name: Mark Begrin
Age: 45
Education: MBA
Title: Vice President of Finance
Company: Hard Rock International
What do you do? Oversee all areas of Finance/Financial Reporting/Planning & Analysis/Cage Operations & Retail
What do you think are the keys to success? Know first and foremost, no one can stop you from achieving your potential. Only you … Believe in and surround yourself with people who are encouraging, knowledgeable and headed in the same direction you are. Lastly, Stephen Hawking said, “Look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious.”
Name some of your key successes: Determination and persistence. Most importantly, I had great people who invested in me.
Who were your mentors? Melonie Johnson, president and COO of MGM National Harbor, and Rafael Verde, senior VP, Regional Operations for Penn National Gaming
Can you name a turning point in your career? Leaving valet and became a general ledger accountant. I never looked back.
What management books would you recommend? “How to Win Friends & Influence People” — Dale Carnegie, “The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership” —John C. Maxwell and “Primal Leadership” — Daniel Goleman.
Do you read any national business publications? I do not subscribe to one publication. However, I Google with the best of them!
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager: Whatever your current discipline is or position you are working for, master leadership, communication skills and learn something new every day. Most importantly, empower your employees — if you do not know the answer, I bet you they do.
Is there anything else you would like to add? A quote that resonates with me most is “Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent.” — Calvin Coolidge. I hope this helps someone when times get difficult.
