Name: Kristen Westover
Age: 53
Education: A.S. mathematics (Colby Community College), B.S. mathematics and computer science & M.S. instructional technology (Fort Hays State University), Ed.D. organizational leadership (Nova Southeastern University)
Title: President
Company: Mountain Empire Community College
What do you do? I lead the college in carrying out our mission of providing our region with accessible, quality higher education, workforce training, and community programs.
What do you think are the keys to success? Setting goals, having empathy, and not letting fear keep one from taking advantage of opportunities as they arise.
Name some of your key successes. I have had the opportunity to assist in a nationwide math education program called Statway that was very rewarding. Most of what I consider success, I measure through the accomplishments of those I’ve taught, mentored, or supported.
Who were your mentors? I had a math professor in college, Mr. Leiker. He was a patient and enthusiastic instructor who instilled in me a love for learning and a desire to lead others to lifelong learning. I’ve had the opportunity to learn and grow from the leadership of many; Dr. Angeline Godwin, Dr. Sandy Shugart, Jim McLaughlin, Dr. Uri Treisman, to name a few.
Can you name a turning point in your career? I was a high school math teacher and coach for 10 years when I had the opportunity to teach at the community college I attended as a student. It changed the trajectory of my career. I became an advocate for the overall community college mission, our students, an providing educational opportunities to rural communities.
Who are your family members? My husband, Mark, and I live with our two golden retrievers, Ginger and Maddy. I have a stepdaughter, Baylee. She and her husband, Michael, are educators and live in Nebraska with our three granddaughters and one grandson.
What management books would you recommend “Leading Change,” Kotter. “Leadership in the Crucible of Work,” “Sandy Shugart,” “The Self-aware Leader,” Maxwell.
Do you read any national business publications? Yes; too numerous to list — mostly related to daily news and higher education.
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager? Your most important job is to empower and support those you lead to do the best job they can possibly do.
Is there anything else you would like to add? Never stop learning!
