Name: Kayla Carter
Age: 28
Education: Bachelor’s in fashion merchandising and marketing
Title: Promotions and Players Club manager
Company: Hard Rock Bristol
What do you do? I create memorable experiences for our guests through promotions and events. I also ensure guests are signed up for our loyalty program, “Unity”, so they are able to receive all the incredible offers we have and can truly experience what the Hard Rock brand is.
What do you think are the keys to success? Believing in yourself no matter what, never letting anything stop you from trying. The only chances you definitely will miss are the ones you don’t take. Also, always being open to continue to learn no matter how much experience you have. Knowledge is power and there is so much knowledge to soak up from those around you.
Name some of your key successes: Moving to Florida all on my own at 19 and graduating college with a bachelor’s six days before my son was born. Starting from entry level with Seminole gaming and getting to a manager role in five years. Being a part of the grand opening for the Tampa expansion and relocating for a promotion to that property. Also relocating for my position now at seven months pregnant and proving to myself and everyone around me that you can do anything if you work hard for it no matter your circumstances.
Who were your mentors? Unofficially Robert Dearstine, director of marketing for Coconut Creek, and Steph Bezos, director of retail for Hard Rock Tampa.
Can you name a turning point in your career? Relocating to Tampa for a supervisor position. I finally found people who taught me to embrace every part of who I am. Besides becoming a mom, that motivates me more than anything just to give them the life they deserve and be someone they can look up to.
Who are your family members? My husband and three sons. Also blessed with my biological family the Carters as well as my second family that adopted me and raised me as their own. I am rich in family and loved ones.
What management books would you recommend? Anything from Brene Brown. My favorites are “Dare to Lead,” “I Thought It Was Just Me (But It Isn’t),” and “Daring Greatly.”
Do you read any national business publications? Absolutely. Hard Rock prides itself in meeting Forbes standards. Also, Fortune, Money and Entrepreneur.
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager? To be goal-driven and be able to express what your goals are. Do not be afraid to tell your leadership where you want to be in five years. And always do the same for the people you lead. Be eager to learn and just as eager to teach.
