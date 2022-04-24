Name: Julie Rutter
Age: 50
Education: After high school, studied Police Administration and Security Management at the University of South Africa.
Title: Director of Security
Company: Hard Rock International
What do you do? Together with my team, ensure the safety and security of patrons and assets of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Bristol.
What do you think are the keys to success? Passion, commitment, and dedication to not only your job, but also your team as a whole. Caring for each and every person you encounter, if your team feels loved and appreciated, they will want to share in your vision and contribute to making your company a huge success.
Name some of your key successes: I have taken several team members and helped them grow from entry level into management positions. I have managed world class events at Montecasino, South Africa, I was instrumental in the planning and successful opening, from a security perspective, of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa’s expansion which now features Elvis’ magnificent golden piano at the entrance to the casino.
Who were your mentors? I have drawn my inspiration from passionate people everywhere I go. In South Africa it was the man who recruited me into the casino business, a fellow South African police veteran, Andre Hudson. When I arrived in the USA, it was my VP and Director of Security (Steve Karaisz and Kyle Himpler) at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Tampa.
Can you name a turning point in your career? When I changed the trajectory of my life and left South Africa to come to the United States. I came to this beautiful country, not knowing what to expect. I was the assistant security manager and in the absence of a security manager, the leader of a wonderful, efficient security team at Montecasino, Johannesburg, South Africa, and with Tsogo Sun for 20 years. When I arrived in the USA, I had to start at entry level again. It was tough, but so worth it. I grew and went through the ranks, from security officer to director of security, and this promotion would be my fifth one in three years and five months.
Who are your family members? My amazing wife, Robyn; my mom, Jeannette; brother, Mark and his family in South Africa; and sister, Jeanine and her family in Australia.
What management books would you recommend? Books by Robin Sharma.
Do you read any national business publications? Unfortunately not.
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager? Stay passionate and invested in what you’re doing, aspire to inspire your team — always. Don’t ever give up and remember, we can always do better.
Is there anything else you would like to add? I am truly honored to be part of the American workforce and I will ensure that I add value to not only my organization, but also the lives of the team I am fortunate enough to be a part of.