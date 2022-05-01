By MARINA WATERS
Name: Gene Cossey
Age: 53
Education: Doctor of public administration (candidate)
Title: Executive director
Company: Tri-Cities Airport Authority
What do you do? I oversee and direct the operations, strategy, and administration of The Tri-Cities Airport Authority.
What do you think are the keys to success? The ability to think critically about life, business, and relationships from a systematic reference point in a way in which you see the complex interactions and needs of people, organizations, actions. This opens up the ability to learn and grow form every experience.
Name some of your key successes: I gauge both my professional and personal successes on the idea of building a greater good. I believe that most of the people and places I have worked with and have been involved with are better off now than they were before I was a part of their structure. For those few occasions where I didn’t leave things better, I hope that everyone learned and grew from the experience and that no one was any worse off.
Can you name a turning point in your career? At one point, when I was younger, I chose between continuing in airports or moving to a new career field. The decision to stay in airports and focus on learning and growing in every way in this area was a major turning point for me.
Who are your family members? My parents who live in Texas, my son who lives in Oregon, my daughter who also lives in Texas, a brother in Arizona, a brother in Europe, and my partner and her two kids who live here with me.
What management books would you recommend? All of them! Start with “Thinking Fast and Slow” by Daniel Kahneman.
Do you read any national business publications? I read a variety of national publications on business, news, and politics on the Internet. My advice is to look at multiple sources whenever you have a question on a subject.
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager? Think in terms of what you don’t know as opposed to what you do know, don’t be afraid to ask questions, and don’t dwell on mistakes but learn from them.
Is there anything else you would like to add? The biggest component of both personal and professional success is the willingness to never give up.
