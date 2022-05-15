By MARINA WATERS
Name: Dustin Walters
Age: 45
Education: Tennessee High School, bachelor’s degree in marketing and advertising from East Tennessee State University
Title: Chief operation officer and vice president
Company: Friendship Automotive / Friendship Enterprises
What do you do? Oversee the daily sales, parts and service operations of our 15 locations.
What do you think are the keys to success? There are many keys to success, but I would say the most important is hiring and training people that are eager to learn and who are driven to be successful.
Name some of your key successes. Our stores have been fortunate enough to win best dealerships to work for in North America by Automotive News a record 31 times. We are a team at Friendship, and when you have happy team members, it’s amazing what you can accomplish.
Who were your mentors? Mitch Walters, Denny Fruth and Steve Stefanovich
Can you name a turning point in your career? When I was tasked to manage multiple locations it required a completely different mindset to be able to maintain close relationships with team members as well as the manufacturers. Being intentional and staying focused is very important. More responsibility requires a strong team that you can trust. Luckily I have that.
Who are your family members? I am blessed with three children, Kathryn (16), Emma (15) and Parke (12); Mitch and Danea Walters (mother and father) and Brandon and Kim Walters (brother and sister-in-law) as well as their three boys Sam (17), Mack (15) and Henry (12).
What management books would you recommend? “Good to Great,” “The One Minute Manager,” “Leaders Eat Last,” and “Seven Habits of Highly Effective People.”
Do you read any national business publications? Automotive News
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager? Be persistent, stay humble and always do more than was asked of you. Learn how to do your superior’s job and offer to help without expectation of anything in return. Always help other people get what they want in life, and in return you will be blessed to get what you want as well.
Is there anything else you would like to add? Always surround yourself with people that you feel are smarter than you, more aggressive than you, and better than you in any way. You will find yourself learning to be more like them and in fact improving your life in the process.