Name: Desteny Clemmons
Age: 31
Education: AAS from Northeast State Community College
Title: Healthy Kingsport director
Company: Your Kingsport Chamber
What do you do? Identify, promote, and align community assets, programs, activities, and organizations with Healthy Kingsport’s vision and mission. At Healthy Kingsport, we collaborate with other local organizations with the same goal of creating a healthier community.
What do you think are the keys to success? I believe success is not defined by your title or salary but by the impression you leave on others. The keys to success are to surround yourself with people that believe in you and can help you reach your full potential, being a positive influence on not only your coworkers but each person that you cross paths with, not being afraid to put in the time and effort to meet your goals no matter how big or small you think they may be and to lead by example.
Name some of your key successes: See above.
Who were your mentors/role models? Over the years, many individuals have shaped the person, mother, wife, friend and coworker that I am. My grandparents taught me the definition of hard work and that it will get you where you need to be. I had teachers, John and Sarah Good, that taught me to keep going and never give up no matter the circumstances in life which has stuck with me throughout the years. Just when I didn’t know which way my career was going to go, I met Vanessa Bennett. She is always making me better, whether that’s calming me down after a stressful day at the office, being an ear to listen to life problems or showing me what a great leader should be.
Can you name a turning point in your career? Seven years ago I applied to nursing school and seven years ago I was not accepted. I thought it was the worst news I could possible get after working so hard. But little did I know that getting that “No” was actually hearing my “Yes.” Without that no, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to be here at Your Kingsport Chamber.
Who are your family members? I am married to the most selfless person I know, Bryan. I have been blessed with three children that make my life worth living, Kaelyn, Peyton and Zaidyn and 2 on the way, Lincoln and Camdyn.
What management books would you recommend?
“The Dash” by Linda Ellis and Mac Anderson.
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager? Be the leader that works alongside their team. Be the leader that isn’t afraid to stand up for their team. Be the leader that consistently builds their team up. Be the leader that takes the negatives from critics but lets their team take the praises and credit for the positives.
Is there anything else you would like to add? I believe everything happens for a reason and you will ultimately be in the position that is meant for you!
