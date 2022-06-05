Name: Dennis Courtney
Age: 58
Education: Master’s degree in aeronautical science
Title: Executive director
Company: STREAMWORKS
What do you do? STEM education
What do you think are the keys to success? Grit and honesty.
Name some of your key successes: Military, robotics, student mentoring.
Who were your mentors? Too many to name here but a few really do stand out: all my former commanding officers.
Can you name a turning point in your career? My focus towards STEM education and workforce development came about when I learned that half of our engineering workforce in this country was comprised of individuals with H-1B Visas — foreign nationals.
Who are your family members? Wife, Wendy Courtney.
What management books would you recommend? “7 habits of Highly Effective People;” “The Dash;” “The Way Forward.”
Do you read any national business publications? Popular Science
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager? Quick —climb under someone’s wing and make sure they have big and successful wings.
Is there anything else you would like to add? In the world of Google, spitting out the correct answer time after time does not impress me. Find someone who has failed again and again and keeps getting back up. There is your champion.
Grit is everything in life, learn to persevere if you really want to be successful.