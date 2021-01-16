KINGSPORT — Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be commemorated a little differently this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All events will be either virtual or drive-thru to avoid large, in-person gatherings. Most events will be held throughout the day on Monday, while one event will take place later this month.
21st annual MLK Parade
This year’s parade will be held virtually on Monday from noon to 12:30 p.m.
The parade will be livestreamed on the Tennessee/Virginia Fellowship Against Racism Facebook page. It can also be viewed on Bishop Ronnie Wayne Collins’ YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/ rcollinsj316/videos.
The theme this year is “Our Past & Where Do We Go from Here?” The virtual parade will be comprised of a large selection of photos taken by Calvin Sneed during parades from the past 10 years.
The event is presented by the Tennessee/Virginia Fellowship Against Racism and East Tennessee District Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship.
“On behalf of Tennessee/Virginia Fellowship Against Racism (TVFAR) and East Tennessee District Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship, we personally invite you to our MLK Virtual Parade via YouTube and Facebook which will launch at 12 noon on Monday, Jan. 18,” said Bishop Ronnie Wayne Collins, the parade’s organizer. “I saw the video yesterday, it is awesome and will be a blessing to everyone that watches it, guaranteed.”
MLK Community Unity Luncheon
The luncheon will take place on Monday at 1 p.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market. The event will be held drive-thru style, and 150 meals will be available on a first come, first served basis.
Attendees should remain in their vehicles at all times.
“We’re glad to support them by using the Farmers Market and glad that we can offer the facility to be able to still have the lunch and social distance,” said Kristie Leonard, leisure services program administrator for the city of Kingsport.
Johnnie Mae Swagerty, director of New Vision Youth, said the Kingsport Chamber will supply the meals for the third year. This year’s meals will be boxed lunches from East Coast Wings.
“New Vision started this in 1999,” Swagerty said. “We did our first luncheon in the Riverview cafeteria when it was open. … Usually, we have it at the Riverview Community Room, where everybody can come in and we fellowship together. People we haven’t seen in years come together, and we get new partnerships. So it’s just coming together in fellowship, but this year’s going to be different.”
New Vision Youth/South Central Kingsport Candlelight Vigil
This year’s candlelight vigil will be held virtually via Zoom on Monday at 5:30 p.m. To join online, visit www.zoom.us, or to join by phone, call (646) 876-9923. The Zoom meeting ID is 848 8431 4802.
The vigil will feature New Vision Youth reading from the works of King and the lighting of candles by community partners.
The virtual candles will represent agencies that partner with South Central Kingsport to maintain unity in the community.
“Our first candlelight vigil started back in 1999,” Swagerty said. “We had the first one in Riverview at the auditorium there. … It ended up at Shiloh Baptist Church, but this year it’s going to go virtual to keep everybody safe and healthy, but it’s going to be good.”
MLK Cover My People Warmth Drive
A new event, the drive will be held Jan. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the V.O. Dobbins Complex, 301 Louis St. If there is bad weather, the event will be moved to the Douglass Room.
Between now and the day of the event, churches, businesses, organizations and community members are asked to donate clean or new blankets, gloves, hats and hand or foot warmers for the homeless. Donations are being collected by Rene Ensom at the V.O. Dobbins Complex on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Ryan Smith and Donna Morrisette are also helping with the event.
“This is the first year we’re doing that,” Swagerty said. “We’ve given out, during December and January, food and clothing to the homeless, but this is like a drive-thru. What’s left over, we’re going on the streets and giving to the homeless, because there are some cold nights out there, and some of them have nothing.”
Virtual Food Drive
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and Feeding Southwest Virginia are hosting a virtual food drive in honor of King and his vision of a world without hunger. It kicks off Monday and will continue through Jan. 31. Online donations can be made at www.netfoodbank.org or at www.feedingswva.org.