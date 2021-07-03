Mid City Grill, a long-time favorite for nocturnal diners, will soon be on Commerce Street in both Kingsport and Johnson City.
The late-night eatery, which currently operates at 106 S. Commerce St. in Johnson City, plans to open a second location at 115 Commerce St. in Kingsport, the city where co-owners Theresa and Dave Garnett live.
The owners, who include Dave’s brother Steven, hope to open the new location in August.
They’re currently in the process of building out the kitchen, throwing up walls and preparing the restaurant’s bar.
“It’s always been on the radar,” Theresa Garnett said about opening a second location. “It’s always been something we wanted to do since we bought it that we wanted to expand.”
The Garnetts plan to offer beer and liquor at the new location in Kingsport, something they don’t currently do in Johnson City. They’re anticipating that the menu will remain largely the same, but there’s the potential for some new offerings.
Dave and Steven have worked at Mid City off and on for about 16 years. The Garnetts bought the Johnson City restaurant from its original owner, Jeff Pike, in May 2019.
The restaurant recently reopened late-night dining on Fridays and Saturdays until 4 a.m., but it has discontinued its breakfast menu, which launched near the end of 2020 and was hampered by the pandemic.
“In the future we would love to do breakfast, but at that time it just didn’t work out,” Theresa said. “We didn’t get enough foot traffic to keep it going.”
Staffing continues to be the biggest challenge for Mid City Grill. Dave said the restaurant received 75 applications for cooks. He set up interviews with 70 people but none showed up.
He added that the restaurant has significantly raised its pay, starting out at $13 or $14 an hour. They’re still trying to fill about three positions.
Depending on how late-night goes, however, Dave expects the restaurant will be doing better than it was before the pandemic.
He’s excited to open a new location in Kingsport.
“I’ve always thought Mid City was kind of a big brand here but really underrated at the same time because a lot of people only knew it because of the late-night aspect,” he said.
He added that it has been good to see lunch and dinner traffic grow even after pausing late-night service, and the restaurant has already received tremendous support from people in Kingsport.