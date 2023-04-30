Robert Gipe, a Kingsport native with a reputation for his ability to tell Appalachian stories with wit, grit and humor, did not disappoint at the Friends of the Archives Gail Hale Memorial Lecture.
Gipe, a member of the Hale family, had audience members on the edge of their seats as he told the story of his adventure to visit every Pal’s in a single day. Along the way, he wove in stories of his memories of growing up in Kingsport and his parents’ careers at “The Eastman” and Holston Valley Community Hospital.
He recalled that Kingsport schoolchildren received a free Pal’s sauceburger for every “1” on their report card (which would be an “A” by today’s grading standards). It’s a memory that’s etched in the collective memory of Kingsport schoolchildren of a certain age — their report card covered in red Pal’s stamps to certify they received their reward. He quipped that he didn’t get a “1” in cursive writing (and therefore no sauceburger) and yearned for his mother’s handwriting teacher who said, “Push, pull, push, pull, push to the ‘far’ (fire) station, pull to the Peggy Ann.”
Kingsport natives recall that Peggy Ann was a popular restaurant where Mac’s Medicine Mart stands today. Like many Kingsport natives who are fiercely loyal to Pal’s (even when they haven’t lived here in 40 years), he told how he contemplated getting a tattoo of the original Pal’s logo over his heart.
He observed that, in true Kingsport fashion, the Pal’s on Fort Henry is still called “Brooks Circle” — even though the circle was removed two generations ago. And now it’s trendy for cities across the country to install circles, even in his new hometown of Harlan, Kentucky. He thought, “I’ve got this. I’ve done this before.” It brought back memories of growing up in circles. But he noted that someone drove directly through the circle on the day it opened. He wondered aloud what it might have been like when Kingsporters saw their first traffic circle. He warned Kingsporters not to get snobby about traffic circles because “your people are no better than our people; you’ve just got more experience.”
As he grew up and moved away, he was impacted by stories of people he met throughout Southwest Virginia and Southeast Kentucky, who supplied Kingsport industries with raw materials and how it impacted them economically. As a kid, he didn’t realize the ripple effect, noting that he developed a much greater appreciation for his hometown’s significance to the Appalachian economy.
He concluded that visiting every Pal’s should be a rite of passage that is a prerequisite for high school graduation, which got many heads nodding in agreement.
The full lecture can be viewed on the Archives of the City of Kingsport Facebook page.
Robert Gipe won the 2015 Weatherford Award for Outstanding Appalachian Novel for his first novel, “Trampoline.” His second novel, “Weedeater,” was published in 2018. His third novel, “Pop,” was published in 2021. The trilogy won the Judy Gaines Young Book Award.
From 1997 to 2018, Gipe directed the Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Appalachian Program in Harlan. Gipe is the founding producer of the Higher Ground community performance series and has served as a script consultant for the Hulu series “Dopesick” and as a producer on the feature film “The Evening Hour.” Gipe resides in Harlan County, Kentucky. He grew up in Kingsport.