Robert Gipe, a Kingsport native with a reputation for his ability to tell Appalachian stories with wit, grit and humor, did not disappoint at the Friends of the Archives Gail Hale Memorial Lecture.

Gipe, a member of the Hale family, had audience members on the edge of their seats as he told the story of his adventure to visit every Pal’s in a single day. Along the way, he wove in stories of his memories of growing up in Kingsport and his parents’ careers at “The Eastman” and Holston Valley Community Hospital.

To learn more about the Kingsport Archives, or to donate materials to the collection, go to www.KingsportLibrary.org/archives, visit the Archives on the fifth floor of City Hall or email BrianneWright@KingsportTN.gov.

