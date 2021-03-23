ROGERSVILLE — Last year, two area Tennessee National Guard recruiters began asking friends to help them “ruck” while carrying old U.S. flags, to give Old Glory one last moment in the sun before being officially retired.
They formed an organization called Operation Last Mile, and for Sgt. Rob Reece and Ssg. Chris Fairchild, the “ruck marches” they organized were an opportunity to exhibit patriotism and love of the flag during a year that was filled with negativity.
When Reece and Fairchild arrive at the May 31 Rogersville Memorial Day service, however, patriotism won’t be their only motive. They’re also using the event as an opportunity to raise money for some much needed upgrades to the Rogersville National Guard Armory.
“Hold the flag up as high as possible”
Reece is a recruiter with the Tennessee National Guard based in the Rogersville and Mount Carmel armories serving Grainger, Hawkins and part of Sullivan counties. Fairchild is based in Clinton, where he serves Campbell and part of Knox County.
Last year, they started Operation Last Mile as an idea to retire old U.S. flags with dignity.
The public had begun bringing old flags to their respective armories because most folks didn’t know the proper way of disposing of a flag and didn’t know what else to do with them.
Reece and Fairchild wanted to prove that patriotism wasn’t dead in a 2020 filled with rioting, protests and the pandemic
They folded the retired flags into the ceremonial triangle, and instead of taking them straight to the burn bin, they recruited volunteers, who attached the flags to their ruck sacks or backpacks.
They would then “ruck” along East Tennessee roads and highways for several miles with their flags on display, just to give them one final salute before they’re officially retired.
“We saw a lot of negativity and a lot of issues in the country, especially with regards to the flag,” Reece told the Times News on Monday. “We wanted to be able to hold the flag up as high as possible and do it with pride and honor.”
“It just continued to grow”
They organized Ruck Marches across the region last year on important days, including Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Sept. 11 and Veterans Day. It started out just Reece and Fairchild, but the last event had more than 60 participants.
“As each event came up and we had an opportunity to reach more people in the community, it just continued to grow,” Reece said. “We invite people from the community to come out and ruck with these flags, and we’d have a bunch of soldiers and vets and First Responders. People in the community who truly love America and who love our flag and what we’re doing.”
The plan for Memorial Day is to invite members of the community to take the armory’s newly replenished supply of soon-to-be retired flags on a ruck through Rogersville.
They will begin at the Rogersville Armory and ruck to the Hawkins County Courthouse, where they expect to arrive around 10:45 a.m. — 15 minutes before the beginning of the annual Memorial Day service there.
As part of the Memorial Day program for that day, there will be a flag retirement ceremony, where each of the flags that had been “rucked” to the courthouse will be properly burned.
”Generate that money through fundraising”
In conjunction with the Ruck March, Reece and Fairchild are asking for contributions to help pay for improvements to the Armory facility that aren’t in their budget.
Last year, COVID-19 put a halt to fundraisers for armory expenditures that Uncle Sam doesn’t cover.
“If something needs to be done at the armory here, the way it generally gets paid for, unless it’s just a hole in the ceiling or something big, is they require us to generate that money through fundraising events,” Reece said. “We rent the armory out for parties or for social events. As you might imagine, over the last year it’s been kind of challenging to have social gatherings in an enclosed place, so we’ve really struggled. We’re trying to overcome that.”
One of the big improvements they’re saving up for is an air conditioning system for the main drill hall at the Rogersville Armory, but Reece said there area lot of smaller projects they need money for as well.
You don’t have to participate in the Ruck March to make a contribution. All contributions will be submitted through the Rogersville based “Project Serve Our Soldiers” nonprofit organization, which provides care packages and other services to local soldiers who are on deployment and their families.
Mail your donation to “Operation Last Mile” i/c/o Project Serve Our Soldiers, 183 Manis Road, Rogersville, TN 37857.
For more information about making a contribution, you can send an email to PSOS Coordinator Corki Weart at: corki.weart@gmail.com
Participants need to make sure they’re fit
Usually participation in Operation Last Mile events are limited to current soldiers, vets and first responders — folks who are in training and in shape. They’re opening up the Memorial Day event to the public, but Fairchild cautions potential participants that they need to make sure they’re fit.
Fairchild added, “If you can’t go out and physically walk 5-6 miles without having to stop, then this probably won’t be for you.”
The Ruck will be about 2.5 miles from the armory to the courthouse, and then after the Memorial Day Service they will ruck back to the armory. There will be a chase vehicle following the group in case someone twists an ankle or overestimates their stamina.
Transportation will also be provided for anyone who doesn’t want to march back to the armory.
Reece and Fairchild said there’s no limit to the number of participants that will be permitted and “the more the merrier.” There’s also no recommended donation — just whatever you can afford.
They ask anyone interested in participating to like and follow the Operation Last Mile Facebook page and communicate to them via Facebook messenger. That will give them an idea of how many people to expect at the armory the morning of May 31 and if they’ll have enough retired flags.
They will also be posting regular updates about the Rogersville Memorial Day Ruck March event on their Facebook page.