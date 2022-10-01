ROGERSVILLE — A team of 911 emergency communication specialists (ECS), including an individual from Hawkins County, has deployed to Naples, Florida, to help local first responders answer 911 calls and dispatch resources in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
As a member of the Tennessee Telecommunicator Emergency Response Taskforce, the Hawkins County Emergency Communications Department sent ECS Cheyenne Murrell to participate in the operation.
Murrell, who works as a shift supervisor with the Hawkins County ECD, will meet up with Tennessee communication specialists from Hamilton County 911, Loudon County 911, Hamblen County 911, Madison County 911, Metro Nashville Emergency Communications, Williamson County Emergency Communica- tions and Gibson County 911.
The team, which was deployed on Friday, will be gone for 14 days. Hawkins County ECD Executive Director Lynn Campbell said he is proud someone from his organization is a part of the team.
“Tennessee 911 dispatchers work each day to save lives in dire situations,” Campbell said in a press release. “I am proud to say that Hawkins County will be part of a team ready to help Florida in their time of need. This is Hawkins County ECD’s first deployment with TN-TERT.”
For updates about the deployment, visit the Hawkins County ECD’s Facebook and Twitter pages.