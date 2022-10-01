Local news

ROGERSVILLE — A team of 911 emergency communication specialists (ECS), including an individual from Hawkins County, has deployed to Naples, Florida, to help local first responders answer 911 calls and dispatch resources in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

As a member of the Tennessee Telecommunicator Emergency Response Taskforce, the Hawkins County Emergency Communications Department sent ECS Cheyenne Murrell to participate in the operation.

