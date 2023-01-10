ROGERSVILLE — In response to recent events in Hawkins County, several community members have arranged a meeting next week to discuss community involvement in future crisis interventions.

Over the past few weeks, Hawkins County residents have been affected by several crises, including ice/snowstorms, flooding, frigid temperatures and even some wildfires. Unfortunately, these events forced some people to leave their homes with nowhere to go.

