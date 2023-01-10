ROGERSVILLE — In response to recent events in Hawkins County, several community members have arranged a meeting next week to discuss community involvement in future crisis interventions.
Over the past few weeks, Hawkins County residents have been affected by several crises, including ice/snowstorms, flooding, frigid temperatures and even some wildfires. Unfortunately, these events forced some people to leave their homes with nowhere to go.
Due to single-digit temperatures around the Christmas holiday, East Rogersville Baptist Church opened its doors to serve as a warming station.
“Everywhere I have served, it seems I have been involved in some type of intervention for crisis-type situations,” said ERBC Pastor John Butler. “I had conversations with several local community leaders, including the Hawkins County mayor, and after some discussion, we got things in motion to set up a warming station at our church.”
Butler arranged for volunteers to stay at the church and even provided meals to those seeking shelter. Several other churches also got involved and helped to serve and prepare meals.
Hawkins County Mayor and treasurer of Four Square Inc. Mark DeWitte said his nonprofit has worked to tackle this issue in the past.
“Dr. Blaine Jones and I have had this conversation probably every year for the last 10 to 12 years,” DeWitte said. “What can we do to help those who do not have a warm place to stay or food to eat during a severe, crisis-type event? Many times, we have arranged for folks to stay in a hotel and bought them food. This time around, Pastor Butler had the same concerns, and he made his church available. Jamie Miller, who is our Hawkins County EMA director, coordinated bringing in some cots and blankets, and Sheriff Ronnie Lawson helped in coordinating as well.”
After this event, DeWitte met with Butler and Jones, the Chairman of Four Square Inc., to reflect on how the crisis was handled.
“We decided at that time that we needed to make a coordinated effort to bring the community together,” Jones said. “Churches, civic organizations, existing entities already serving in our county, governmental agencies, individuals, businesses — anyone who is interested in helping put a plan together for any forthcoming crises that may occur. We need to have a plan of action ready to go if and when a critical event occurs in our community or if Mr. Miller or Mayor DeWitte declare a state of emergency for our area.”
A meeting will take place on Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Hawkins County Natural Gas Company meeting room located on Park Boulevard in Rogersville. All interested parties, including churches, civic groups, individuals, business leaders or governmental agencies, are welcome to attend.
“It is time we put an ‘official’ plan in place in order to be ready for the next crisis-type event that may occur,” DeWitte said.