ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Board of Education Vice Chairman Debbie Shedden traditionally introduces each year’s new student representatives to the school board, although this year’s intros had to be done in two parts.
At the Oct. 1 BOE meeting in Rogersville, Shedden introduced her colleagues to Volunteer High School representative Madison Lipe and Clinch School representative Dalton Seals.
Cherokee High School representative Ethan Lawson was unable to attend the event, so he was introduced to the BOE at Thursday’s meeting. Unfortunately, Shedden was unable to attend in person due to a family illness, so she introduced Lawson remotely via ZOOM.
“Being involved, communicating with us as a board”
Hawkins County’s student BOE representative program was founded by Shedden nearly a decade ago, and she has continued to shepherd it since its inception.
There are several requirements to serve as a student representative to the BOE, including being a senior, having a minimum 3.0 GPS, scoring 19 or above on the ACT, having no disciplinary referrals, missing no more than five days the previous school year, completing a petition signed by 15 fellow students, and earning three faculty recommendations.
“It’s a great opportunity for these kids to learn and see how a school board works, and I’m very proud of them,” Shedden said. “They go through quite a rigorous evaluation to be up here.”
Shedden added, “This is a very important position to us as a board. It gives a correlation between the student views and their input, and concerns affecting their particular schools. It aids them in being involved and communicating with us as a board. These young people sitting with us are leaders in their school and we certainly appreciate all of their help and their service.”
Volunteer High School’s Madison Lipe
Lipe is a straight A student and in her second year of serving as a drum major in the band. This year she is head drum major and has served on the band leadership team for three years. She was also flute section leader her sophomore year.
Lipe is a three-year member of the Key Club, as well as a member of the Hawkins County 4-H Club, which offered her the opportunity to serve on the Appalachian Youth Fair board for two years.
“I am also able to teach kids about agriculture through various events around the county,” Lipe said. “I hope to represent my school well and continue to better our community. I am thankful for the opportunity to represent Volunteer through this position and can’t wait to get started.”
Clinch School’s Dalton Seals
Seals will represent the K-12 Clinch School, which he has attended since he was in kindergarten.
Seals has a 3.89 GPA, is currently ranked first academically in his class, and has taken duel enrollment classes at Walters State Community College. He has also played basketball since the sixth grade.
“After I graduate high school, I plan on attending a four-year college majoring in biology,” Seals said. “After I graduate college, I plan on going on to medical school to become a pediatrician.”
Cherokee High School’s Ethan Lawson
Lawson is a four-year member of the marching band, and he is in his second year of serving as drum major. Lawson is also a member of the National Beta Club, the French Club, and the Mu Alpha Theta math honor society.
He is also on the yearbook staff and newspaper staff, and he is president of the Heritage Lights youth organization associated with the Rogersville Heritage Association.
Lawson plans on majoring in political science after high school.