Meals on Wheels of Kingsport cooks and delivers about 230 meals each weekday to those who are elderly or handicapped and who can’t prepare their daily food.
This United Way organization started off small and has now been in operation for more than 50 years. Meals are prepared and delivered out of two church kitchens, shared by First Presbyterian Church and Waverly Road Presbyterian Church.
Much of the success of this organization is due to the diligent and persistent work of Mary Cunningham, who did just about everything with MOW for many years. She cooked, delivered meals, coordinated, recruited and trained volunteers.
After she passed away a few years ago, MOW decided a good way to remember her would be to recognize current volunteers who have been faithful for a long time with a “Mary Cunningham Volunteer Award.”
On Sept. 7, MOW held its annual volunteer award event at First Presbyterian Church. Kingsport Mayor Patrick Shull shared his appreciation for the work of Meals on Wheels during the ceremony. This year’s award recipients are:
— Jean Bishop, who helped organize MOW in the 1970s and 1980s.
— Eric Peterson, who volunteered with MOW for over 30 years.
— Mary Stewart, a cook and driver for many years.
— Brenda and Jim Mays, who volunteered for more than 20 years.
— Jon Peters, board member, volunteer committee chair, lead driver, Mary Cunningham award coordinator, and always willing to volunteer.
Meals on Wheels of Kingsport needs more volunteer drivers and cooks. If you are interested in volunteering, please call 423-247-4511.
