KINGSPORT — Meals on Wheels of Kingsport has honored nine volunteers for their longtime service to the organization.
An awards ceremony was held last Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Glen Bruce Park gazebo. Called the Mary Cunningham Volunteer of the Year Awards, the second annual ceremony recognized recipients with a plaque commemorating their volunteerism.
Who were the recipients?
• Sandy Hudson (deceased) — one of the original starters in the ’70s
• Linda Frye (deceased) — one of the original starters in the ’70s
• Cricket Malcolm — one of the original starters in the ’70s
• Mary Ann Smith — delivered meals for around 40 years
• Rusty Wilkerson (deceased) — delivered meals for 30 years
• Rachel Skinner (deceased) — delivered meals for 30 years
• Mike Ballard — delivered meals, served on the board of directors and secured equipment for 25 years
• Eastman fibers division — delivered meals for 30 years
• Wayne Droke — stocked the pantry for many years
Honoring history
The ceremony not only served to honor the nine volunteers, but also Mary Cunningham, who was heavily involved with Meals on Wheels of Kingsport for more than 40 years.
Cunningham cooked, delivered, ordered food, made calls to volunteers, organized routes, made delivery boxes for volunteers and did just about everything that it takes many people to do now. Her tireless work to organize and coordinate Meals on Wheels helped shape the organization into what it is today.
What is Meals on Wheels?
The mission of Meals on Wheels of Kingsport is to provide nutritious meals to isolated, incapacitated senior citizens or other disabled persons in the greater Kingsport community.
It is a United Way agency that delivers about 230 meals per day involving 400 to 500 volunteers. The meals are cooked and delivered out of two kitchens at First Presbyterian Church and Waverly Road Presbyterian Church.
Get involved
Anyone who would like to be involved with Meals on Wheels of Kingsport can call or text (423) 247-4511, e-mail mowkpt@gmail.com or visit www.mealsonwheelskingsport.org.