The MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center Christmas tree is all aglow. The MeadowView lobby now includes a towering, fully decorated Christmas tree. The tree is covered in decorations as it sits by an open fire in the main entrance of MeadowView, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this year.
centerpiece
MeadowView decks the halls
Marina Waters
