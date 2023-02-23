Jamie Oliver's latest cookbook, “ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders,” (Flatiron Books $35) hit bookshelves on Jan. 10. Its 312 pages are a lifesaver for the cook on the hunt for no-fuss, no-mess meals that still deliver big on taste, with (mostly) everyday recipes built around eight or fewer ingredients.

Better still, all can be made in a single pan, which means after some minimal prep, your stovetop or oven does all the heavy lifting. Another plus: super-easy cleanup!

