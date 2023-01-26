NEWS2USE-PETS-DMT

Dogs are smart and require regular activity to stimulate their minds and bodies. Having those outlets, like daily walks, training or puzzles, are great ways to engage your dog and prevent destructive behaviors.

Every new year comes with the making of resolutions, and it’s a great time to make some resolutions for your dog too! 2023 gives you a blank slate to improve different aspects of your life, so why not apply that to your dog as well?

Being a more responsible dog owner is a great resolution — and the AKC’s Responsible Dog Owner’s Pledge can help you check your progress and hold you accountable through- out the year.

