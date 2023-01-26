Dogs are smart and require regular activity to stimulate their minds and bodies. Having those outlets, like daily walks, training or puzzles, are great ways to engage your dog and prevent destructive behaviors.
Every new year comes with the making of resolutions, and it’s a great time to make some resolutions for your dog too! 2023 gives you a blank slate to improve different aspects of your life, so why not apply that to your dog as well?
Being a more responsible dog owner is a great resolution — and the AKC’s Responsible Dog Owner’s Pledge can help you check your progress and hold you accountable through- out the year.
The American Kennel Club shares these tips on how to implement realistic and maintainable goals for your dog’s health this new year:
— Talk to your vet about diet and weight. Obesity is the No. 1 preventable health issue in dogs in the U.S., so make sure to check with your veterinarian often to make sure they are within their target weight and are eating right. A few extra (or lost) pounds can make all the difference, especially in smaller and older dogs, so making sure they are a healthy weight for their breed and size is crucial. You can learn more about keeping your dog at a healthy weight through the AKC Fit Dog Program.
— Enroll in pet insurance. Like people, dogs get sick and have health emergencies too. Veterinary care, especially unexpected visits, can be costly, but pet insurance can help reduce the blow of paying so much out of pocket to make sure your pet is getting the right care.
There are many different options for pet insurance, so research which ones will be the best fit for you and your pet.
— Provide daily stimulation. Dogs are smart and require regular activity to stimulate their minds and bodies. Having those outlets, like daily walks, training or puzzles, are great ways to engage your dog and prevent destructive behaviors. If your dog is under-stimulated, they are more likely to engage in other behaviors and get into trouble.
— Have your dog microchipped. If your dog is already microchipped, make sure that information is always up to date, especially if you have recently moved or changed your contact information. Talk to your vet about getting a microchip for your pet if they don’t yet have one; that way, if they ever get lost, shelters or hospitals will be able to scan the chip and get your pup home safe.
— Learn proper dental care. Dental hygiene in dogs is often neglected, but just like humans, it’s important to brush your dog’s teeth daily. Make sure to only use dog-safe products for cleaning, since human toothpaste can have ingredients like Xylitol that are toxic to dogs.
— Properly train your dog. For many reasons, including safety and being respectful to your neighbors, making sure your dog is properly trained is important. There is also always room to improve or learn more, whether you train them yourself or go to a Certified Professional Dog Trainer or pet store chain for training programs.
For more information on ways you can improve and learn about your dog’s health, visit the AKC at www.akc.org.