The Make-A-Wish Foundation of East Tennessee is hosting ‘Run for Wishes — A Magical 5K Walk/Run’ on Saturday, June 17, at East Tennessee State University. These photos from last year’s event (held on a freezing day in April) are reprinted with permission from Make-A-Wish East Tennessee.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation of East Tennessee is hosting ‘Run for Wishes — A Magical 5K Walk/Run’ on Saturday, June 17, at East Tennessee State University. These photos from last year’s event (held on a freezing day in April) are reprinted with permission from Make-A-Wish East Tennessee.
JOHNSON CITY — On Saturday, June 17, you and your four-legged friend can run for a cause close to your community.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation of East Tennessee is hosting “Run for Wishes — A Magical 5K Walk/Run” at East Tennessee State University to help reach its 2023 goal of 96 wishes granted for local children overcoming critical illnesses.
This pet-friendly event will start at 9 a.m., and runners are encouraged to dress up as characters, be it a princess or their favorite superhero.
The 5K is the final run in a three-event series put on by the foundation, with the other two races occurring in Chattanooga and Knoxville. Funds raised will directly benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of East Tennessee.
For Garrett Wagley, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish East Tennessee, the run is a reminder of the foundation’s regional roots.
“We’ve been a local organization from the very beginning,” he said. “We’re all about local volunteers, local donors and helping local kids. We’ve granted wishes right here in Johnson City, the Tri-Cities and 33 counties in East Tennessee.”
The Make-A-Wish Foundation of East Tennessee is one of 58 chapters across the nation under Make-A-Wish, a nonprofit organization that seeks to grant the wishes of children battling various forms of serious sickness.
In addition to supporting their community, the Saturday morning walk/run can also be a hopeful experience for participants.
“A common misconception is that we only serve terminally ill kids,” Wagley said. “Now, approximately 80% of our wish kids reach adulthood.”
Although the event primarily seeks to support sick children and their families, it’s an opportunity to support local health care workers as well.
“They are often the ones making the referral,” Wagley said. “So they see that child regularly through their treatments, and the topic of ‘Make-A-Wish’ comes up. There’s a lot of hope and excitement about that, even in the anticipation. Once the wish happens and is granted, I’ve heard from others that they (health care workers) share some of that joy too.”
Wagley is optimistic about reaching their yearly goal but also recognizes the importance of the 5K after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID was tough on us,” Wagley said. “At one point in the pandemic we had 220 kids on our waiting list. This event is an opportunity to shake some of that off and let people know we’re back at it. We need to keep hearing these kids’ stories.”