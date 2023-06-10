JOHNSON CITY — On Saturday, June 17, you and your four-legged friend can run for a cause close to your community.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation of East Tennessee is hosting “Run for Wishes — A Magical 5K Walk/Run” at East Tennessee State University to help reach its 2023 goal of 96 wishes granted for local children overcoming critical illnesses.

