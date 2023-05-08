Standby snack foods have been reinventing themselves as “minis” in hopes of appealing to a new generation of consumers. Hostess downsized Ding Dongs, Doritos ran all the chips through the dryer, and Trix dehydrated every last cereal ball.

Naturally, you ask, “Does a smaller product come with a smaller price?”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Lori Borgman is a columnist, author and speaker. Her new book, “What Happens at Grandma’s Stays at Grandma’s” is now available. Email her at lori@loriborgman.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you