“The Animal Lover’s Guide to Changing the World: Practical Advice and Everyday Actions for a More Sustainable, Humane, and Compassionate Planet” by Stephanie Feldstein
With more than 7.5 billion people on the planet, wildlife is going extinct at the fastest rate since the dinosaurs. In Stephanie Feldstein’s “The Animal Lover’s Guide to Changing the World,” readers will learn how to take action to create a better world for the animals we love. It starts with changes as simple as taking a shorter shower, skipping meat once a week, wearing “this” not “that,” and extends all the way to online activism and politics.
“Sustainability Is the New Advantage: Leadership, Change, and the Future of Business” by Peter McAteer
“Sustainability Is the New Advantage” by Peter McAteer identifies the skill sets, best practices and new ideas needed to teach a new generation to start, grow and manage sustainable organizations.
“Live Sustainably Now: A Low-Carbon Vision of the Good Life” by Karl S. Coplan
“Live Sustainably Now” by Karl S. Coplan shows that there does not have to be a trade-off between the ethical obligation to maintain a sustainable carbon footprint and the belief that life should be fulfilling and fun. This powerful and persuasive book provides an individual-level blueprint for a carbon-sustainable tweak to the American dream.
“Home for the Soul: Sustainable and Thoughtful Decorating and Design” by Sara Bird
“Home for the Soul” by Sara Bird shows how a mindful, ethically sourced and eco-friendly ethos can be at the heart of modern homemaking. The book looks at sustainable, renewable and reclaimed materials, using traditional skills and choosing organic and hand-produced homewares.
“The Humane Home: Easy Steps for Sustainable and Green Living” by Sarah Lozanova
“The Humane Home” by Sarah Lozanova shows us how to evaluate the ways our lifestyle choices can be more sustainable, from powering our homes to the food we consume and the air we breathe. The fun, DIY activities and easy-to-follow, eco-friendly practices reshape how we think about our living spaces and help us create a blueprint for our own personal version of a humane home.
You can learn more about sustainability on Saturday, May 27, at 2 p.m. at the library. ETSU’s Department of Sustainability will give a presentation about practical ways you can live more sustainably.
Call 423-434-4454 for more information.
All book descriptions are adapted from the publishers’ summaries.