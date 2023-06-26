SEVIERVILLE— The newest Buc-ee’s travel center opened in Sevierville with huge crowds for opening day.
Buc-ee’s Sevierville, which officially opened its doors at 6 a.m. on June 26, is currently the largest Buc-ee’s at 74,000 square feet. It is located at Exit 407 off Interstate 40. It has 120 gas pumps, a car wash, fresh barbeque and fudge.
Rebekah Cradic, a traveling nurse, said there were around 500 people at the store at opening time. She and her friend decided to stop by after their shift in Pigeon Forge was canceled.
“The amount of people pouring in was incredible,” Cradic said. “The staff was very excited and threw free t-shirts to the crowds. We received a free beaver sticker when walking in as the doors opened while the crowd chanted ‘BUCEES’ over and over while going in. We were offered many free samples, and everyone was very friendly.”
Jen Morales, from Kingsport celebrated her son’s 10th birthday at Buc-ees, said while the store was crowded, it was run smoothly.
“It was awesome,” Morales said. “This was our first experience going to a Buc-ees. It was very crowded, but everyone was friendly. The staff was very helpful in finding stuff. Everything went smoothly! I can't wait to go back!!”
Shannon Harrell said Buc-ees Sevierville was the best Buc-ees she has ever been to.
“Buc-ees in Sevierville is the best Buc-ees we have been to,” Harrell said. “The parking was great, and the traffic pattern is very well laid out, so there were zero lines. The staff was extremely friendly. This store is huge, so we were not overcrowded and had plenty of room to look and shop. My friends and I enjoyed our girl’s day out attending the grand opening. We will definitely be supporting Buc-ees of Sevierville and wearing our t-shirts.”
Buc-ees Sevierville hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday, which state and local leaders attended.
The new store is responsible for bringing 200 full-time jobs to the area, which offer above minimum wage pay, full benefits, a 100% matching 401k up to 6% and three weeks paid vacation.