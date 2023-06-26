SEVIERVILLE— The newest Buc-ee’s travel center opened in Sevierville with huge crowds for opening day.

Buc-ee’s Sevierville, which officially opened its doors at 6 a.m. on June 26, is currently the largest Buc-ee’s at 74,000 square feet. It is located at Exit 407 off Interstate 40. It has 120 gas pumps, a car wash, fresh barbeque and fudge.

