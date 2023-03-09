KINGSPORT — After keeping a close eye on the United States Navy and its spending habits, local veteran- turned-author Michael Berry wrote and self-published a book about what he found.
Berry and his wife, Becky, both served more than 20 years in the Navy, but he kept up with naval operations even after his retirement.
“The U.S. Navy is the taxpayers’ Navy. It doesn’t belong to the Pentagon or the politicians. We pay for it,” he said. “Watching the waste of money in ship purchases just seemed to irritate me to the point where I wanted to share that information with the public.”
Berry’s book, written under the pen name of M.L. Berry, is titled “The Taxpayer Navy,” and contains 1,039 pages covering all ships and service craft that were in the Navy’s inventory from 1950 to 2020.
“In 1950, the Navy was living off of World War II construction, with the ships they built for the war. They utilized those ships for years until they basically wore them out. And then when they started building ships to replace them, the price went up because of inflation,” Berry said. “Ships normally are designed to last 30 years, and a lot of the ships they built weren’t kept for 30 years. They were decommissioned and scrapped.”
Berry alludes to a specific example of this scenario in his book, following a class of guided-missile frigate ships from the Oliver Hazard Perry Class, which cost about $122 million to produce.
“There were 16 ships from the Oliver Hazard Perry Class guided-missile frigate that they decommissioned early and sold to other countries, and those countries upgraded them and they’re still in service with those countries today,” said Berry.
Berry wrote and edited the book himself, taking it to a self-publishing company, where he learned the publishing process from scratch. The book was published in 2022.
But Berry’s work has only just begun. He is drafting two new books, both of which are intended to go into further detail about the Navy’s history and inventory.
“My next book will be about aircraft carriers. It gets more in depth into the history and the operations of each one of them, and the specific costs involved in that,” he said.
“The Taxpayer Navy” is available for purchase at most local bookstores and online via Amazon, Walmart and more. For more information about the book and Berry’s experience in the armed forces, visit www.thetaxpayernavy.com.