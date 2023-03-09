KINGSPORT — After keeping a close eye on the United States Navy and its spending habits, local veteran- turned-author Michael Berry wrote and self-published a book about what he found.

Berry and his wife, Becky, both served more than 20 years in the Navy, but he kept up with naval operations even after his retirement.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

“The Taxpayer Navy” is available for purchase at most local bookstores and online via Amazon, Walmart and more. For more information about the book and Berry’s experience in the armed forces, visit www.thetaxpayernavy.com.