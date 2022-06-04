I wrote one of my favorite columns in 2006, my first year with the Kingsport Times News, little knowing it would be on a topic more needed than ever in 2022. I hope this reprise will, in a slightly updated form, be an encouragement and blessing to you.
In 1 Corinthians 13, Paul describes the three greatest spiritual gifts: faith, hope and love. Christians talk often of love and faith. God is love. The Great Commandment is love of God, neighbor and self. We are saved by grace through faith and should walk by faith rather than sight. But where does hope fit in?
We do not teach often on hope. It may be that we think all Christians are “hope-full” by definition since we look forward to eternal life and believe our God is all-loving and all-powerful.
But in most American churches, the attitudes I see in 2022 reflect not hopefulness but a deep need for more hope. Meeting this need is crucial because the ceiling of our hope defines the ceiling of our effort. We will not reach (or pray) beyond what we have at least some hope for.
Even more important, Hebrews 11:1 tells us faith is the “substance of things hoped for.” In other words, the ceiling of our hope defines the ceiling for our faith. Please let me explain.
Hope comes from putting together two ingredients: expectation (what we think can happen) and desire (what we want to happen). If either ingredient is absent, there is no hope. When we “expect the worst,” it is not hope because we don’t desire the worst. It is pessimism. And when we have desires but lose all expectation we can obtain them, we have hopelessness — shattered dreams.
Faith develops when our expectation of receiving our desires increases. We move from wishful thinking toward a level of assurance and, ultimately, God’s goal of faith without doubt. (Matthew 21:21) But this movement from hope to faith, while increasing our expectation, remains limited to the desires we were hoping for in the first place. Our faith does not reach higher than the hope it springs from.
Proverbs 13:12 tells us, “Hope deferred makes the heart sick….” All people experience this at one time or another. We wanted to be a sports or movie star, wealthy, happily married with children, etc. But something else happened. If that something else was good, some people can redirect their hope. When everything goes wrong, others will despair and give up dreams altogether. And the rest of us experience a heart sickness between those two results that is more subtle and difficult to diagnose: “half-hope,” the condition where we hope for far less than God wants to provide.
To understand half-hope, ask yourself these questions. Do you hope to experience God’s presence each day in prayer or worship? Do you hope for a marriage that grows closer to God and each other every year? Do you persist with optimism in daily prayers of salvation and healing for lost and hurting loved ones? Do you minister in our community as the royal priesthood of believers with a hope that things will significantly change, despite all adversity, for the better? (1 Peter 2:9)
For too many Christians, the answer to these questions is, “Not really,” despite the fact God’s Word has promised all those things to His people.
Let’s raise the ceiling of our hope! Pray to the God of Hope that by His Spirit, you will overflow with hope. (Romans 15:13) Let the Bible help you desire the right things — His plan for your life rather than worldly plans (Jeremiah 29:11), and treasures of heaven rather than treasures of earth (Matthew 6:20). Understand that God’s plan is to achieve godly ends by godly means, with faith working through love and evil overcome by good. (Galatians 5:6; Romans 12:21)
Most of all, embrace the “hope of glory” that is already yours as a child of God — “Christ in you!” (Colossians 1:27). The Jesus who lives in us through His Holy Spirit said we would do “greater works than these” because we can do all things through Him. (John 14:12; Philippians 4:13). More than we can ask or imagine! (Ephesians 3:20).
As the ceiling of our hope rises, so will our faith, our prayers, and God’s answers to them.
God bless you, and God bless our community.