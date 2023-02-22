TRV-UST-LEGOLAND-AUTISM-CERTIFIED-OS

‘We want to make sure that there is a place where everyone feels welcome. And that fun matters,’ says Scott O’Neil, CEO of Merlin Entertainments, which operates Legoland theme parks around the world.

 Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

As of next month, all Legoland resorts in North America — from Central Florida to Southern California and over to upstate New York — will be Certified Autism Centers.

It’s an expansion bolstered last year with the opening of Peppa Pig Theme Park, which debuted last February as part of the Legoland Florida Resort in Winter Haven. At that point, in addition to Peppa Pig park, the Legoland park, its water park and its three on-property hotels were official Certified Autism Centers, too.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.