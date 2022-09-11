Holston Army Ammunition Plant has undergone a series of projects in recent years to modernize its operations, reduce its environmental impact, and deliver the highest degree of reliability for our troops.
Holston Army Ammunition Plant and contractor BAE Systems are venting steam as the facility transitions from using coal to natural gas. A spokeswoman for the Joint Munitions Command said the project is expected to be completed by Monday.
Col. Luis Ortiz, commander, Pine Bluff Arsenal, left and Joe Kennedy, commander's representative at Holston Army Ammunition Plant, confer before updating the community on the plant's activities. The two declared closure to the January 2019 explosion at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant.
A panel addresses open burning at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant (HAAP). From left, Justine Barati, director of Public and Congressional Affairs, Joint Munitions Command; Col. Luis Ortiz; Joe Kennedy, commander's representative, HAAP, Bob Winstead, BAE Systems; William Shelton, HAAP environmental manager; and Laura Peters, HAAP environmental engineer.
Holston Army Ammunition Plant Commander Col. Luis Ortiz, center left, pledged to give the plant's neighbors better answers about a goal of eliminating open burning but is working with today's technology.
This photo submitted by Stan Pace was taken at The Club in Ridgefields, and shows a cloud rising from HAAP immediately after the explosion.
KINGSPORT — BAE Systems employees might not have followed safety protocols, which led to the Jan. 3, 2019, explosion at Holston Army Ammunition Plant, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court.
Terry Armstrong, who was the BAE Systems safety manager at the time of the incident, filed a wrongful termination suit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville against his former employer, the Army’s contractor at HSAAP, on July 19, 2019.
The lawsuit states that Armstrong was fired and made a scapegoat because of his actions with a water cannon.
In the lawsuit, Armstrong describes the fire, the events preceding the explosion and what happened afterward. He also provides details about what might have caused the fire.
According to the lawsuit, on the day in question, Armstrong was contacted by several people who said a building on HSAAP property had caught on fire.
“[Armstrong] was informed by BAE agents and employees that explosives had been delivered to the building the night before and employees had noticed smoke coming from the building,” the lawsuit states. “A tractor-trailer loaded with 2,700 pounds of explosives was backed up to the loading dock.”
Once Armstrong reached the plant, he met with several high-level officials to discuss their options. According to the lawsuit, they discussed things like moving the trailer away from the loading dock.
Armstrong mentions in the lawsuit that he took drone photos of the fire.
According to the lawsuit, government safety representative Gene Faxon suggested placing a water cannon near the fire for monitoring, which Armstrong did. Armstrong adds that he remained on the property for an additional 16 hours.
The lawsuit states that Armstrong was informed that the building where the fire had started was filled with explosives, which were too hot.
“While at HSAAP on January 3, 2019, [Armstrong] was advised and informed that the rising temperatures of the RDX-based explosives which had been manufactured by BAE and stored for shipment in Building N-8 had not been reported to the safety department,” the lawsuit states. “BAE and Army protocols require that the manufacturing and operational staff and supervisors immediately notify BAE’s safety department staff of manufactured explosives’ rising temperatures. Instead, BAE’s operational supervision and staff withheld the critical information of a temperature increase from BAE and Army safety personnel. BAE operational and quality control staff visited Building N-8 at approximately 7 a.m. on the morning of January 3, 2019, to check the overheated explosives when they observed that the Building N-8 was on fire.”
Armstrong also says he was informed that employees did not follow procedures which could have prevented the situation.
“The plaintiff avers that when the temperature of RDX-based explosives significantly exceeds its ‘safe’ temperature, the explosives can spontaneously combust,” the lawsuit states. “Had the BAE safety department staff been advised of the RDX-based explosives’ rising temperatures during the shift before the discovery of the building fire, [Armstrong] and/or his staff would have insisted that the explosives be ‘put underwater’ to lower their temperature and lessen the risk of a spontaneous explosion. Had BAE operational supervisors and staff reported the explosives’ rising temperatures as required by all applicable safety protocols, the RDX-explosive material could have been cooled safely. Once put under water, the explosive material would then have to be ‘reprocessed’ and re-manufactured into new packs of explosives.”
According to Armstrong’s statements in the lawsuit, the fire was caused by over-heated explosives, which spontaneously combusted because staff ignored protocol by not notifying the safety department prior to the fire.
The lawsuit states that 800 pounds of the 2,700 pounds of explosives stored at the loading dock detonated during the fire.
Claims about how the explosives were handled before the fire has not been confirmed by any official staff at HSAAP.
The lawsuit states that HSAAP conducted an investigation and reported its findings to several entities, including the FBI, OSHA and the Army Safety and Fire Marshal offices.
The lawsuit was dismissed Nov. 24, 2020 due to the plaintiff’s failure to state a claim.
Armstrong started a new job in April 2020, working for the federal government as a safety specialist at HSAAP.
The Times-News has attempted to reach Armstrong’s attorney by phone several times. The staff has also unsuccessfully attempted to reach Armstrong for comment.