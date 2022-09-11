KINGSPORT — BAE Systems employees might not have followed safety protocols, which led to the Jan. 3, 2019, explosion at Holston Army Ammunition Plant, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court.

Terry Armstrong, who was the BAE Systems safety manager at the time of the incident, filed a wrongful termination suit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville against his former employer, the Army’s contractor at HSAAP, on July 19, 2019.

Download PDF Terry Armstrong Lawsuit
PDF File of the lawsuit filed by Terry Armstrong against BAE Systems in relation to the 2019 fire at Holston Army Ammunitions Plant. Please click the image to view the full document.
