GATE CITY — Paige Seaver always knew she wanted to become a stylist, cutting and coloring hair to offer a customer’s desired look. But little did Seaver know she’d own a salon in her hometown before she was 25.
“I knew I wanted to own a salon eventually,” Seaver told the Times News. “I did not realize it would all get to happen so soon. I thought it would be much later in my career. But I am extremely blessed that it all worked out.”
Seaver is the 21-year-old owner and operator of Lavish, a full-service salon located on Jackson Street. She doesn’t view owning a business at a young age as an obstacle, though, she said. But it comes with a perception — and one she aims to change.
“I think it’s hard for people to trust somebody my age,” Seaver said. “I’ve noticed that a lot of my clients say, ‘I went to school with your mom. It’s so weird that you’re doing my hair now.’ And it’s kind of hard to get other stylists here because they’re like, ‘Do I want a 21-year-old to be my boss?’ ”
Seaver graduated in 2019 from Gate City High School, where she immersed herself in cosmetology. Before opening her own salon in July, Seaver also worked as a stylist in Kingsport. But even then, she said, it seemed her hometown was where she was meant to open her own business.
“I like the hominess of it and how supportive this area is,” Seaver said from behind the counter of her Gate City salon. “This area is extremely supportive. I was in Kingsport for a brief moment, but it seemed like all my clients were coming from over here. So when it came time and this building sort of fell into my lap, it made sense."
The salon offers everything from cuts and color to waxing and airbrush makeup, along with Seaver’s specialties — low-maintenance blonding, designed to reduce the amount of salon visits for those aiming for blonde hair, and hand-tied extensions.
“One thing that is a little different from the rest of the salons in town is I am also certified in hand-tied extensions,” Seaver said. “That is becoming really popular.”
Lavish is also unique in its focus on recycling. The salon sends various items and materials used at the business to a company that works to reduce waste from salons.
“We are one of the only ones in all of the Tri-Cities that is a green salon,” Seaver sailed. “We recycle 99% of everything that comes through here. Extra color doesn’t even get thrown out. Color, tubes, foils, all of it gets recycled. Even the hair — that is composted. That was a big deal for me because salons generate a lot of waste. I think for the people who recycle and are a little more conscious about the Earth, it’s a big deal to them.”
Seaver also aims to offer an experience worthy of the name “Lavish” while also keeping the salon a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere.
“There’s a good balance of being very relaxed and laid back, but also still upscale and professional at the same time,” Seaver said. “We have mimosas and coffee. I am also very open to anybody. Anyone can come in here. We aren’t going to judge you.”
That also includes those who have turned to box dye.
“I’m not going to shame anybody for that,” Seaver said. “I feel like that gives people a bad taste in their mouth when stylists say, ‘If you box dye your hair, I am not going to touch it.’ I’ll still do it. I don’t care. We try to be relaxed and open.”
Lavish is also a Wigs for Kids ambassador and affiliate salon, meaning Seaver and her team can both accept hair donations from those who want to donate their locks, and Lavish can also fit children for a future wig, show them how to care for it and deliver it through the salon.
“Any of those kids who suffer from hair loss, whether it’s from chemo or from alopecia, they can come here and get fitted and we can order them hairpieces," Seaver said. "It’s totally free for the family. All they have to do is use a salon that is an affiliate.”
Seaver also wants Lavish to be a salon full of connection for anyone, with a combination of beauty shop camaraderie and hometown community.
“I don’t know what it is, but it seems that every filter and wall they’ve put up just vanishes,” Seaver said, describing the conversations that usually take place when a client sits in a chair at Lavish. “They tell me anything and everything. I love being that for people. I love that they are comfortable enough to tell me things. … I’m glad they have someone to talk to even if it’s just me. I try not to give people advice. But I’ll listen to them all day long.”
Seaver plans to have a career full of lengthy conversations over hair color, foil and extensions. But more than that, she already looks forward to many years of bringing beauty aspirations to life for Lavish clients.
“It all boils down to when you finish a client,” Seaver said. “Whether it’s a bride on her wedding day or just a client that you’ve seen for three years, it’s when you finish and their face lights up — that’s what does it for me. I love that. It will never get old.”
Lavish is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 to 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.
The salon is located at 244 E. Jackson St.
For more information, call (276) 594-0188 or go to lavishhairdesign.com.