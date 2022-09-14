GATE CITY — Paige Seaver always knew she wanted to become a stylist, cutting and coloring hair to offer a customer’s desired look. But little did Seaver know she’d own a salon in her hometown before she was 25.

“I knew I wanted to own a salon eventually,” Seaver told the Times News. “I did not realize it would all get to happen so soon. I thought it would be much later in my career. But I am extremely blessed that it all worked out.”

Lavish gate city bridal services

Seaver and the Lavish team also offer bridal packages, with makeup and hair services and more.
Lavish building in downtown Gate City

The salon is located at 244 East Jackson Street, Gate City, Virginia 24251.

Lavish salon Gate City chairs
Lavish owner Paige Seaver in Gate City

Paige Seaver is the owner and operator of Lavish in Gate City.

