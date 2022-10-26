tonikingmedicare

Dear Toni: I turned 65 in February and did not enroll in a Medicare Prescription Drug plan. I have been told that I must wait until October for Medicare’s Annual Enrollment time. I need help now because I have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s and my brand-name prescription is expensive. I thought I could enroll at any time of the year. What can I do? — James in Las Vegas

Hello James: This year’s Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) started on Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. All plans will have Jan. 1 as their start date. This is the time when you can make changes to your Medicare Part D Prescription Drug plan or Medicare Part C Advantage plan. You can also initially enroll if you missed enrolling when you were first eligible, as you did, James, when you turned 65 in February.

Toni King is columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. Email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.