It’s not every day somebody turns 102, so Bob Miller was honored by the Lions Club of Kingsport on Tuesday, two days before his 102nd birthday.
The retired Eastman Chemical Co. chemist said he plans to spend his Thursday birthday by, among other things, leading a trail hike around the lake at Bays Mountain Park and may do another zip line ride like the ones he did to mark his 100th and 101st birthdays.
“As people grow older they can elect to exist or they can elect to live. I choose to live,” Miller told reporters.
He said the park and the Kingsport Carousel, which he got to ride after a midday Lions social honoring him, are two things that help set Kingsport apart from other communities.
Miller was born Oct. 29, 1918, in Chester, South Carolina, but he didn’t join the Lions Club in Kingsport until May 1973. Lions Club International was founded the year before his birth, and his father was a Lion. The World War II Navy veteran has hiked the 135 miles of the Appalachian Trail maintained by an Eastman trail group, walks three miles a day and remains active in the club, especially in its efforts to detect diabetes and pre-diabetes with A1C tests and its longtime work on vision. He also is a Salvation Army bell ringer.
Fellow club members as well as Kingsport Chamber of Commerce President Miles Burdine were among those who spoke about him, and club First Vice President Keltie Kerney read some of the 102 things people wrote about Miller. The meeting was at the chamber headquarters on Clinchfield Street, where Mayor Pat Shull presented Miller a recently minted Mayor’s Coin.