KINGSPORT — If you’re a student looking to practice and improve your public speaking skills, the newly formed Kingsport Gavel Club can help.
Led by Emily Cai, a senior at Dobyns-Bennett High School, the club is open to anyone 18 and under in the Tri-Cities region. Though 18 members are already onboard, the club is actively recruiting more participants.
“I find it especially helpful for people my age, because usually in a classroom setting at school, we are intimidated by the students around us and our teacher, because we get a set grade for our presentation,” said Cai, club president. “The Gavel Club is all about improvement, not about competition.”
What is Gavel Club?
Gavel Club is a public speaking and leadership organization that aims to help its members become more confident and effective communicators. It is associated with Toastmasters International, a similar organization for adults.
The Kingsport Gavel Club is affiliated with Kingsport’s Wednesday Orators Toastmasters Club, which meets every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. Joan Yarlagadda, a member of the Wednesday Orators Club, is serving as a counselor for the new Gavel Club.
“To start a Gavel Club, you really need to have a Toastmasters Club, which is supporting you and is sponsoring the club,” Yarlagadda said. “So the Gavel Club is basically for the students, whereas Toastmasters Club is open to everyone above 18 years old.”
How did the group get started?
Cai was inspired to form a Gavel Club after attending a Wednesday Orators Club meeting with her mother, who is a member of that organization.
“I was very interested and intrigued by the meeting, because it helped people with their public speaking and communication skills,” Cai said. “I wanted to form a club that kind of had the same function and meaning, so I formed the Gavel Club with the Wednesday Orators Toastmasters Club.”
Cai and the Wednesday Orators Club began planning the new club around the end of June and first of July. The group has held three meetings so far, with the next one scheduled to place in a week.
What do members do?
In a typical meeting, club members will hear from one speaker on a certain topic, and evaluators will provide feedback on the presentation. Impromptu topics are also presented for members to discuss on the spot.
All meetings have been held virtually on the Zoom app due to the pandemic, and that will continue in the coming weeks, Cai said. Meetings take place at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of each month.
Why should people join?
Yarlagadda said the skills learned in the club are useful in every aspect of life.
“In Toastmasters, I have learned the great skills of telling a story and how to tell the story, how to enhance and moderate my speech so that I can enhance my story,” Yarlagadda said. “It has made me a better teacher, and it has made me a better person.”
Cai added that Gavel Club gives young people an avenue to become better public speakers in a pressure-free environment.
“We’re not competing for a grade or anything,” Cai said. “It’s all about improvement and giving constructive criticism and taking it. … This just all about no stress and a way to improve for the future, such as for job interviews and college presentations.”
For more information, visit kptgavelclub.weebly.com or email kptgavelclub@gmail.com.