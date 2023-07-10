The Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest and Exhibition has announced the winners for 2023. Creator and organizer Ann Fortney said the contest had another great year.

"We had 109 participants enter 527 beautiful photographs. Forty-nine of those participants were new to the event," said Fortney.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you