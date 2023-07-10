The Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest and Exhibition has announced the winners for 2023. Creator and organizer Ann Fortney said the contest had another great year.
"We had 109 participants enter 527 beautiful photographs. Forty-nine of those participants were new to the event," said Fortney.
Here are the 2023 winning photographs and photographers:
YOUTH: 1st Place - "O'Sun 8K" by Madison Franklin, 2nd Place - "Charlotte's Flourishing Arch" by Maeve Pennington, 3rd Place - "Twinkle" by Payton Lingerfelt. Honorable Mentions - Briar DesRosiers, Payton Lingerfelt and Elijah Horton.
AMATEUR NATURE COLOR: 1st Place - "Across From the Dollar General" by Bill Watkins, 2nd Place - "October's Promise" by Bill Watkins, 3rd Place - "Stoney Creek Rainy Day" by Bill Watkins. Honorable Mentions - Stan Ricker, Cheryl Humphrey, Nancy Crumley, Lynn Olberding, Timothy Payne, Bill Watkins, Jennifer Simpson, William Meckes, Kelly Heaton, Owen Franklin, Tracy Kiser, Linda R. Childress, Mary Beth Sheets, Steve Hanor, Lacy Walker, Christy Peters, April Grenti, Mark Franklin and Nicole Franklin.
AMATEUR NATURE MONOCHROME: 1st Place - "Mushroom Magic" by Stan Ricker, 2nd Place - "Lightning the Path" by Stan Ricker, 3rd Place - "Winter Pool" by Bill Watkins. Honorable Mentions - Lynn Olberding, Julie Byers and Christy Peters.
AMATEUR PICTORIAL COLOR: 1st Place - "Sailors Take Warning" by Robert C. Murray, 2nd Place - "I Scream, You Scream" by Kelly Heaton, 3rd Place - " Sunflower Friends" by Kerry Simm. Honorable Mentions - Stan Ricker, John Sharer, Lisa W. Seaborn, Lynn Olberding, Jane Adams, Bill Watkins, Robert C. Murray, Beverly Meckes, Cathy MaCrae, Kelly Heaton, Alain Nava, Owen Franklin, Canaan Jarrett, Angelina Ward, Julie Byers, Mary Beth Sheets, Kerry Simm, Joseph Chappell, Pam Nagel, Aaron Fisher, Leah Johnson, Lacy Walker, Christy Peters, Sandra Dyer, Erin Millsap, Hugh Byrd and Nicole Franklin.
AMATEUR PICTORIAL MONOCHROME: 1st Place - "Scarlett Thoughts" by Kelly Heaton, 2nd Place - "Ballerina" by Jymmi Davis, 3rd Place - "Lone Tree" by Bill Watkins. Honorable Mentions - Timothy Payne, Bill Watkins, Mary Beth Sheets, Mary Hogue, Leah Johnson and Christy Peters.
AMATEUR CARRIE PENLEY SPECIAL THEME "UNIQUE ARCHITECTURE": 1st Place - "Haverhill, MA" by Michelle McFarland, 2nd Place - "Arch Angle" by Gene Gage, 3rd Place - "Windows to the Past" by Angelina Ward. Honorable Mentions - Maureen Mulroy, Earl Hockin, Elizabeth Hushour, Larry Edens, Stan Ricker, Julie Henry, Christy Peters and Nicole Franklin.
PROFICIENT NATURE COLOR: 1st Place - "Sentry" by Charles Edwards, 2nd Place - "Elakala Falls" by Frank Renault, 3rd Place - "First Impression" by Charles Edwards. Honorable Mentions - Lynn Crumley, Frank Renault, Charles Edwards, Rick Currie, Jeff Parlow, Keith Jennings, Janina Peltier, Keith Utter and Daniel Rose.
PROFICIENT NATURE MONOCHROME: 1st Place - "A Thousand Windows" by Pam Conley, 2nd Place - "Santa Elana Canyon, Big Bend National Park" by Rick Currie, 3rd Place - "Tennessee Treasure" by Connie Trabold. Honorable Mentions - Lynn Crumley, Pennington, Steven Jarrett, Nina Rizzo and Keith Utter.
PROFICIENT PICTORIAL COLOR: 1st Place - "Bay of Poets. Lerici, Italy," by Rick Currie, 2nd Place - "The Last Light of Zion" by Daniel Rose, 3rd Place -"Lunchbreak" by Charles Edwards. Honorable Mentions - Pam Conley, Lynn Crumley, Bob Soyers, Frank Renault, Charles Edwards, Rick Currie, Tim Pennington, Jeff Parlow, Brad McCroskey, Nina Rizzo, Michelle Harless, Joseph Coates, Jim Cook, Keith Utter and Yevette Lynn.
PROFICIENT PICTORIAL MONOCHROME: 1st Place - "Backroads are Better" by Pam Conley, 2nd Place - "St. Francisco De Asis Catholic Mission Church, Taos, NM" by Rick Currie, 3rd Place - "Shades" by Janina Peltier. Honorable Mentions - Bob Soyars, Tim Pennington, Nina Rizzo and Janina Peltier.
MASTERS NATURE COLOR: 1st Place - "English Falls" by Terri Campbell, 2nd Place - "Thunder Chicken" by Jim Rigsby, 3rd Place - Majestic" by Mark Roberts. Honorable Mentions - Terri Campbell and Jim Rigsby.
MASTERS NATURE MONOCHROME: 1st Place - "Pursuit" by Mark Roberts, 2nd Place - "Head of the Herd" by Jim Rigsby, 3rd Place - "Beach Bones Four" by Mark Roberts. Honorable Mentions - Belinda Bridwell, Terri Campbell and Jim Rigsby.
MASTERS PICTORIAL COLOR: 1st Place - "Rise" by Mark Roberts, 2nd Place - "The Secret Tree" by Terri Campbell, 3rd Place - "Honey, I'm Home" by Belinda Bridwell. Honorable Mentions - Mark Roberts and Jim Rigsby.
MASTERS PICTORIAL MONOCHROME: 1st Place - "Canyon Way" by Mark Roberts, 2nd Place - "Glade Creek Grist Mill" by Terri Campbell, 3rd Place - "Mash Fork Falls" by Terri Campbell.
PROFICIENT/MASTERS CARRIE PENLEY SPECIAL THEME "UNIQUE ARCHITECTURE": 1st Place - "Skyline Waikiki" by Terri Campbell, 2nd Place - "Descending Stairs" by Joseph Coates, 3rd Place - "Endless" by Janina Peltier. Honorable Mentions - Belinda Bridwell, Jeff Parlow, Terri Campbell, Tim Pennington, Nina Rizzo, Keith Jennings, Janina Peltier, Yevette Lynn and Jim Rigsby.
BEST OF SHOW: "Rise" by Mark Roberts.
JERRY PENLEY "I LOVE THE BLUE RIDGE/APPALACHIANS" AWARD: "English Falls" by Terri Campbell.