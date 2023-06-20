The Kingsport Senior Center experienced strong membership growth during 2022, adding more than 800 members to its ranks. The facility was fully open last year, and membership numbers grew to match pre-pandemic levels.

Overall, the Kingsport Senior Center had a successful year with an increase in volunteer hours, day trips and its virtual presence.

