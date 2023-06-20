The Kingsport Senior Center experienced strong membership growth during 2022, adding more than 800 members to its ranks. The facility was fully open last year, and membership numbers grew to match pre-pandemic levels.
Overall, the Kingsport Senior Center had a successful year with an increase in volunteer hours, day trips and its virtual presence.
“We had to struggle and adapt to make it through the pandemic, but now we’re essentially back to normal and all of our facilities are fully open,” said Shirley Buchanan, director of the Kingsport Senior Center. “We’ve seen strong growth in our membership this past year, and we’re hoping to grow it even more this year.”
Highlights from the Kingsport Senior Center’s annual report:
• Membership grew from 3,221 in 2021 to 4,053 in 2022.
• The average daily attendance was 441.
• The wellness room logged 122,885 hours of use in 2022.
• Virtual presence grew to more than 19 million impressions across social media.
• Members volunteered 7,360 hours to a variety of agencies reflecting a cost savings to them of more than $220,000.
• The Wii bowlers won another national championship.
• The atrium was upgraded and has since hosted dance classes, movie days, holiday events and many other activities.
• There were 31 day trips in 2022 with 1,106 members participating.
• The KSC received an $8,000 grant from the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability for the purchase of exercise equipment.
The Kingsport Senior Center is located on the first floor of Kingsport Renaissance Center (1200 E. Center St.) and offers membership for those ages 50 and older. The center offers a variety of programs, classes and activities to its members, including ones for arts and crafts, games, sports, fitness and cooking.
The Kingsport Senior Center has five branch sites — Lynn View Community Center, V.O. Dobbins Center, First Broad Street United Methodist Church, Colonial Heights United Methodist Church and the Kingsport Aquatic Center.