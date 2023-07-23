KINGSPORT — A Kingsport native used his liquor business to give back to the community for over 25 years and continues to assist with charity work.
Thomas Carter, 65, grew up in Kingsport and has worked in the liquor business for 42 years. He started when he was 21 working at a liquor store for about six years. He then went on to work as a wholesaler for another six years before opening B & B package store 30 years ago.
Carter said during his time as a wholesaler, he was involved in many charity events.
“During that period of time, I got involved at different stores doing things for charities,” Carter said. “We supplied a lot of products for these events, and I watched them and saw how well they can do. They really made some good money for pretty much all local charities.”
This inspired Carter to start doing his own charity work about three to four years after opening B & B, which is located at 3636 Fort Henry Drive.
“So when I bought B & B and finally got on my feet, I felt like I needed to start doing some charity work,” Carter said. “With liquor, it’s real easy to do charity work because people show up.”
During his time at B & B, Carter raised money for animal shelters, the Kingsport Chamber, Downtown Kingsport, the Boys and Girls Club, army reserves and more. Carter said he raised over $350,000 for the community through his charity work.
Carter held wine and bourbon tastings. He said he would buy bourbon barrels, which is about 26 to 36 cases, and use them for charity events.
Charlie Nitschke, a more than 20-year member of the Boys and Girls Club Foundation Board, said Carter has made a significant impact in the community.
“His charity work shows that he has a genuine interest in the community,” Nitschke said. “His work with the Boys and Girls Club displays a keen interest in Kingsport’s youth and giving kids a place to go after school and in the summer.”
Carter’s charity work with the Boys and Girls Club has helped to fund scholarships and financial support for the club.
Later in his life, Carter was diagnosed with squamous cell cancer, which led him to do his most meaningful project last year. Carter was inspired to complete this project after he visited Vanderbilt University Medical Center for his treatments and saw a child walking with his family
“I’m 65, and I’ve lived a good life; if I fall over tomorrow, I’m fine,” Carter said. “So, when I saw this kid walking down the street bald-headed with his parents, I knew they didn’t have much money. They didn’t have the right clothes, and it was cold. It hit me in my heart, and I sat down and started crying.”
Carter said after seeing this child he was inspired to help in some way.
“It is so sad here I am healthy, to an extent,” Carter said. “I’m still living and walking and doing everything and here’s this little kid, and he doesn’t even know what life is. But he didn’t care. He was happy. He doesn’t know that he’s sick, and I want to make money for people like that.”
After that, Carter began reaching out and trying to find an organization associated with the Vanderbilt children’s hospital, but when that failed, he found Children Exceeding Expectations. This organization runs a school for kids with cancer and immune deficiencies.
Hayley Dietrich, the director and founder of Children Exceeding Expectations, said she was surprised when Carter reached out to her about fundraising for the school. Carter organized a dinner tasting, which was the first event ever done for the school and raised $64,000 for Children Exceeding Expectations. He said that was the “most wonderful night” of his life.
“It was the sweetest thing that’s been done for us,” Dietrich said. “I can’t put into words what this means to us. We mostly run on private donations and grants, but after Covid we didn’t know where our funds were going to come from.”
Dietrich said Carter’s contribution may have funded an entire year of expenses including a Disney trip and family necessities such as gas money, medical needs or housing. She said Carter was an answer to her prayers.
Carter said working in the alcohol industry, he has seen the negative impacts it can have, but while he can’t change that, he could use his business to give back.
“I’ve done this for 42 years, and alcohol is the worst drug out there because it’s legal,” Carter said. “I want to give back to the community, and it’s hard to give back to what’s been done for alcohol, but you can give back with what you can help.”
Carter said some of the charities he has worked with are not as well known as others. He said his favorite part of giving back is seeing how thankful the organization is to receive the funds.
“My favorite part of it is just seeing the faces of the folks that you’re that you give the money to and seeing their appreciation,” Carter said.
Recently Carter sold his business after he could not work due to his health, but he continues to assist the new owners as best he can.
“I’ve just been very fortunate to be able to do what I’ve done,” Carter said. “I love my job, and it’s bittersweet right now for me.”
Carter said the store plans to continue the charity work he started including another dinner for Children Exceeding Expectations.