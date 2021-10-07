FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, announced the selection of Maj. Gen. Michael D. Roache, as the next chief of staff for the U.S. Army Reserve Headquarters.
Roache, a native of Kingsport, previously served as the deputy commanding general for sustainment of Eighth Army, headquartered in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. He graduated from Carson-Newman University and commissioned as a transportation officer through the Reserve Officer Training Corps.
Education and experience
He holds a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Business Management from Carson-Newman University, and a Master’s Degree in Strategic Studies from the Army War College.
During his career, Roache served in various leadership positions and numerous command and key staff assignments. He is a combat veteran with a deployment to Afghanistan.
Responsibilities
As chief of staff, Maj. Gen. Roache will be responsible for the Army Reserve Headquarters-Fort Bragg (North Carolina) supporting more than 190,000 soldiers and civilian employees across the Army Reserve. He will succeed Brig. Gen. Robert Cooley, who is transitioning into the Selected Reserve.
Maj. Gen. Roache and his wife have three children.