KINGSPORT — With a new project set to be completed in the coming months, the future is bright for the Kingsport Homeless Ministry.
The ministry was founded in 2017 by close friends Betsy Preston and Jo Morrison. According to Preston, the idea for the organization came to Morrison as they drove home from church one night during a thunderstorm.
“Jo turned to me and said, ‘Betsy, where are the homeless sleeping tonight?’, and that’s how it all got started,” Preston said.
They got their charter in 2018 and formed a group of area churches to discuss and analyze the homeless issues in Kingsport. Morrison and Preston recognized the many Kingsport-area organizations that already provided for the homeless, and resolved to patch up the holes in some of their services. As a result, programs for mental health assistance and substance abuse treatment, along with a strong foundation in faith, became some of the Kingsport Homeless Ministry’s strongest assets.
Sadly, Morrison passed away at the age of 105 in April of 2022, leaving Preston with unfinished business and an organization that had nowhere to go but up.
“Jo was my other mother,” Preston said. “I want to finish what she started.”
Though she encountered some trouble with finding a building for the ministry to use, Preston eventually settled on an 8000-square-foot space on East Sullivan Street. Of course, the idea for the name of the facility was inspired by Morrison and a favorite Bible verse of hers. Hebrews 4:16, which describes a cycle of grace among God and his followers, led to the name “Grace House” for the Kingsport Homeless Ministry’s cornerstone facility for the homeless.
Soon, dozens of local and regional organizations began pitching in to help with the new project. From the donation of dentistry chairs from Lincoln Memorial University, to a group of health care interns hoping to lend a hand, Grace House will soon be filled with a variety of resources for the homeless population of Kingsport.
Preston is now the secretary for the ministry’s board of directors, a diverse group of eight members devoted to the organization’s future.
“Homelessness is not going to go away. This is not something new,” Preston said. “The only way to do something about it is to get up and do something about it.”
Grace House is set to open within the next few months, and more details about the facility will follow as opening day approaches.
“We all need to serve those in need,” Preston said. “It’s something I feel strongly about and I will continue to do what I can.”
The Kingsport Homeless Ministry still has an active need for volunteers, donations, workers and more. More details about employment opportunities, volunteering and making donations can be found at www.kpthm.org.