Kingsport Homeless Ministry Logo

Within the next few months, Kingsport Homeless Ministry will open a new facility for the homeless population of Kingsport.

 Contributed by Kingsport Homeless Ministry

KINGSPORT — With a new project set to be completed in the coming months, the future is bright for the Kingsport Homeless Ministry.

The ministry was founded in 2017 by close friends Betsy Preston and Jo Morrison. According to Preston, the idea for the organization came to Morrison as they drove home from church one night during a thunderstorm.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

The Kingsport Homeless Ministry still has an active need for volunteers, donations, workers and more. More details about employment opportunities, volunteering and making donations can be found at www.kpthm.org.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you