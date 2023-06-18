KINGSPORT — James Broach was in the top 10 of his graduating class from Dobyns-Bennett High School, a district tennis champion and he went on to Trinity University while receiving a partial academic scholarship.
During his time in college, he studied abroad in England, won several Division III tennis tournaments, including being the first and only player from the Trinity University men’s tennis team to win a national championship in singles and doubles. He was an All-American athlete and awarded a NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship.
He graduated from Trinity University in 1998 with a degree in economics, but not before meeting his wife — Jamie. The duo ended up furthering their education at University of Texas, where James Broach received his master’s of business administration.
The Broach family grew after the two got married in 2004 and had three children: Parker, Harrison and Oliver.
James Broach was diagnosed with a Grade 3 brain tumor after showing symptoms while playing tennis. Despite the original surgery to remove the tumor, it returned more aggressively 10 months later. Once treatment started for a second time, he decided he wanted to do something to help other families who were going through the same struggles dealing with cancer.
James and Jamie Broach started The Broach Foundation for Brain Cancer Research in 2011. The Broach Foundation was initially created to help fund and support research by his physician, Frederick Lang, M.D., who is now the chairman of the Department of Neurosurgery at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
“The Broach Foundation has been a beautiful and impactful way to keep James’s legacy alive while advancing much needed research to find a cure for brain cancer,” said Jamie Broach. “James would be in awe of what the foundation has been able to accomplish since his death, and we are filled with gratitude for the individual donors that support the foundation year after year.”
James Broach was actively involved in the work of the Broach Foundation for two years before passing away in 2013. The foundation has raised over $6 million supporting brain cancer research, according to Deanna Kotrla, executive director of the foundation. She explained this funding has helped see progress from the lab to patients being treated in clinical trials.
“The Broach Foundation has not only been critical in supporting our clinical trials and all of our basic research, but they’ve actually helped us bring our group together,” Lang said in this year’s gala video. “They’ve helped us fund small grants that we’ve given to different investigators.”
Barbara Broach, his mother, is still a resident of Kingsport. She makes annual trips out to Texas to support the annual “Stand Up for Brain Cancer” gala. This year’s gala took place on April 13 at the River Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas. Each year, the gala features a comedian as part of entertainment for the guests. Previous comedians who performed at the gala include John Crist, Martin Short, Mike Birbiglia, Jim Belushi, Dennis Miller and Kevin Nealon.
“We just fill up with pride for what James started and how he ended up living his life in wanting to do for others what had not been available to him, but wanting to make it better for other young families that are going through this especially,” said Barbara Broach.
Their three sons now attend the gala each year and work in their own ways with the Broach Foundation.
“Even in his death, James has been able to exemplify what it means to put others before oneself,” Jamie Broach said. “I love that our three sons, Parker, Harrison and Oliver, can continue to learn from his example through their involvement with the foundation as well.”