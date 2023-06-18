KINGSPORT — James Broach was in the top 10 of his graduating class from Dobyns-Bennett High School, a district tennis champion and he went on to Trinity University while receiving a partial academic scholarship.

During his time in college, he studied abroad in England, won several Division III tennis tournaments, including being the first and only player from the Trinity University men’s tennis team to win a national championship in singles and doubles. He was an All-American athlete and awarded a NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship.

