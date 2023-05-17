Kingsport Christian Women's Connection seeks new members Contributed May 17, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Kingsport Christian Women’s Connection meets monthly. The next luncheon meeting is scheduled for May 18. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Kingsport Christian Women’s Connection is a nondenominational club that meets monthly at the Food City Pressroom on Roller Street.Each meeting features entertainment, a speaker and a luncheon.First-time guests do not need to pay for their meal. During the meeting, contributions are also accepted for Hope House, Kitchen of Hope, LampLight Theatre and friends of Stonecroft.Dates for future luncheons are May 18, June 22, July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19 (auction), Nov. 16 and Dec. 14. Registration is at 10:30 a.m., with the luncheon at 11 a.m.Reservations are required for the luncheons by emailing Theresa Archer at theresaarcher@comcast.net or calling 423-360-5422. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Internet E-mail LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Major regional festivals to kick off summertime in Appalachian Highlands By ALLISON WINTERS awinters@sixriversmedia.com Bringing kids to Disney World? How to make the most of your Orlando trip By Michelle Stark Tampa Bay Times (TNS) Hawkins County students showcase skills at STEM challenge By TESSA WORLEY tworley@sixriversmedia.com Children's book author Laurie Keller visits Saint Dominic Catholic School Contributed Local nonprofit releases plan for Rogersville Fourth of July Celebration By TESSA WORLEY tworley@sixriversmedia.com YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center plans beautification and financial education project By TESSA WORLEY tworley@sixriversmedia.com Ask a Master Gardener: Almost any vegetable can be grown in containers By Earl Hockin Master Gardener Arborist to discuss impact of holiday freeze on trees, shrubs Contributed Ethan & Nora's Fresh Squeeze: The lemonade stand to end polio By EMILY STEWART estewart@timesnews.net Lori Borgman: At Mom School, class is always in session By Lori Borgman Tribune News Service (TNS) ON AIR